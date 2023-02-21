022123 jw parking meters1.jpg

Tom Fisher and his daughter, Quinn Fisher, puzzle out how to pay for parking Tuesday at a broken meter on Otero Street. The City Council will consider a $740,000 contract Wednesday to replace over half its single-space meters during the current fiscal year. Broken meters are at least partly to blame for the city’s drop in parking revenue; the fees brought in $1 million less in 2022 than they did in 2018.

Megan Donnell of Santa Fe pulled into a parking space on Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday, thrilled by her good fortune.

“This one actually does work, and you can see the screen,” Donnell said as she pushed a couple of coins into the parking meter.

Donnell was planning to park just long enough to run into a nearby restaurant to grab something she left behind the previous evening. She said she typically uses one of the city’s metered parking spaces about once every couple of weeks and estimated, more often than not, the meters she encounters are in operation.

Jody Kent, with her dog, Annie, stops Monday to feed a parking meter on Otero Street.
A Santa Fe parking official warns motorists they are parked illegally Tuesday along San Francisco Street. City Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said city maintenance workers try to keep the number of broken parking meters down to 200 or 250 at a time. The City Council on Wednesday will consider a contract to replace 600 of the city’s meters.