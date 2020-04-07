All city-owned playgrounds, basketball courts and skate bowls in Santa Fe "will be closed effective immediately and until further notice" because of continuing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 12 people in New Mexico so far, city officials announced Tuesday
However, the parks themselves and the city's network of trails will remain open.
"Patrons can continue to enjoy our outdoor spaces while observing" a number of rules, including maintaining a 6-foot distance from one another and limiting the gathering of groups to no more than five people, the city said in a news release.
"The city continues to take proactive steps to safeguard public health and slow the transmission of this virus in our community," the news release states. "The city is following best practices and will adapt and modify its policies as necessary."
In his daily webcast Tuesday, Mayor Alan Webber said the city started to "shut down and rope off" swing sets and other physical equipment in the city's parks "because we simply can’t guarantee that we’re cleaning them often enough and thoroughly enough that they’re safe."
Webber urged Santa Feans to stay home.
"If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out," he said. "If you’re going to go out, go for walk, go for a hike."
The mayor also delivered a "special message" to the city's youth and college-age population: "You are not immune to this disease."
"You're young and you're fit and you are healthy now, but we're seeing all over the world that the coronavirus doesn't make distinctions," he said. "It will make anybody sick, so if you go out to a park in the evening, if you bring your friends together for a game of pick-up basketball, you may risk the health of your whole family."
The city's parks are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"We thank everyone for doing their part to keep us all safe and healthy," the city said.
