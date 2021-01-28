Plans to boost the Santa Fe River's flow have evaporated.
The city of Santa Fe canceled its plans to release water from a municipal reservoir because it lacked the time to confer with a dozen tribal communities potentially affected by the elevated river flow and still meet a deadline, a city water official said.
Texas asked New Mexico to release all the water it can spare into the Rio Grande by Jan. 31 so it will flow south to Elephant Butte Reservoir to supply southwestern Texas. The request came as part of a multistate water-sharing agreement known as the Rio Grande Compact.
The city had planned to release roughly 200 acre-feet of water from Nichols Reservoir into the Santa Fe River and another 748 acre-feet it has stored in the El Vado Reservoir into the Chama River, which connects to the Rio Grande. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons.
Now all 948 acre feet will be deposited from El Vado into the Chama River, said Jesse Roach, the city's Water Division director.
"It didn't make sense to push it," Roach said of the planned water release into the Santa Fe River.
The city aimed to release the water over a five-day period partly as an experiment to see whether it would pass through an engineered canal at Cochiti Dam and flow into the Rio Grande.
Roach said the city would be interested in future opportunities to observe whether Santa Fe could pump up its river flow to send water downstream to Texas.
Officials had estimated the infusion of water would amplify the river's flow to 20 cubic feet per second, roughly 100 times the current rate.
This was the first time since 1977 that the state asked the city to store "debit water" to help repay Texas, Roach said, noting 948 acre-feet was the amount the state requested from Santa Fe.
New Mexico owes about 96,000 acre-feet of water to Texas under the compact but only has about 3,000 acre-feet to funnel downstream due to last year's severe drought.
If the city is asked to contribute water next year, it will have the time to prepare and confer with tribes and other downstream users, Roach said.
A river advocacy group said next time the city should spread out the water release so it's not so intense.
"The unknown about that much water released in five days was one I think everyone kind of struggled with and tried to figure out what was going to happen as a result," said Carl Dickens, co-chairman of the Santa Fe River Traditional Communities Collaborative.
Some people were concerned about the potential impacts on the Calle Debra and Paseo Real bridges and the nearby culverts, Dickens said.
"I don't think we're completely opposed to releases, but we obviously think that we need to have more communication," Dickens said.
