111822_JG_Hockey3.jpg (copy)

New Mexico Cougar Aaron Thomas winds up a shot against the Santa Fe Blue Jackets on Nov. 18 at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city of Santa Fe on Thursday called off its partnership with a local entrepreneur to host a Major Arena Soccer League 2 franchise team — announced in December 2022 — due to a lack of city funding to accommodate the team in the recreation center's ice rink.

 Javier Gallegos/New Mexican file photo

A controversial plan for an arena soccer league to begin holding games at the city of Santa Fe's Genoveva Chavez Community Center later this year will no longer go forward, Santa Fe city officials announced in a news release Thursday afternoon. 

The city called off its partnership with a local entrepreneur to host a Major Arena Soccer League 2 franchise team — announced in December 2022 — due to a lack of city funding to accommodate the team in the recreation center's ice rink. The funding problem was discovered after a "thorough review" of a proposal from the team's owner, the release states. 

"To accommodate the soccer proposal, the City would need to fund new positions at the GCCC and make additional investments in materials and equipment, such as turf, lights, and storage," the release states, adding the spending would be "impossible" in the budget for the coming fiscal year.