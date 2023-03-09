New Mexico Cougar Aaron Thomas winds up a shot against the Santa Fe Blue Jackets on Nov. 18 at Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city of Santa Fe on Thursday called off its partnership with a local entrepreneur to host a Major Arena Soccer League 2 franchise team — announced in December 2022 — due to a lack of city funding to accommodate the team in the recreation center's ice rink.
A controversial plan for an arena soccer league to begin holding games at the city of Santa Fe's Genoveva Chavez Community Center later this year will no longer go forward, Santa Fe city officials announced in a news release Thursday afternoon.
The city called off its partnership with a local entrepreneur to host a Major Arena Soccer League 2 franchise team — announced in December 2022 — due to a lack of city funding to accommodate the team in the recreation center's ice rink. The funding problem was discovered after a "thorough review" of a proposal from the team's owner, the release states.
"To accommodate the soccer proposal, the City would need to fund new positions at the GCCC and make additional investments in materials and equipment, such as turf, lights, and storage," the release states, adding the spending would be "impossible" in the budget for the coming fiscal year.
The city's announcement of plans to convert the ice rink at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center into a turf field for the soccer team spurred opposition from many involved in ice sports programs that use the rink.
"Unfortunately, we got ahead of ourselves because we want to create more soccer opportunities in Santa Fe,” Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement. "We’ve been trying hard to see if it could work, but after conducting a comprehensive review of existing GCCC programming, listening to the ice community, and assessing our many competing recreation needs, we’ve come to the conclusion that the soccer team won’t work at the ice rink at this time."
