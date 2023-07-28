The city of Santa Fe has entered into an exclusive agreement allowing a company with a New York address to develop what would be the largest film studio in Northern New Mexico.

The agreement allows Midtown Santa Fe Productions Inc. to negotiate for the expansion and operation of film production studios on the city’s 64-acre midtown campus.

The developer’s proposal to merge Garson Studios with the adjacent Midtown Santa Fe Production Studio would create the largest film studio in the region, covering nearly 20 acres with five buildings and six soundstages, the city said in a news release issued Thursday. Two of the soundstages would be the largest in the Southwest, the release said.

