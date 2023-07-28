The city of Santa Fe has entered into an exclusive agreement allowing a company with a New York address to develop what would be the largest film studio in Northern New Mexico.
The agreement allows Midtown Santa Fe Productions Inc. to negotiate for the expansion and operation of film production studios on the city’s 64-acre midtown campus.
The developer’s proposal to merge Garson Studios with the adjacent Midtown Santa Fe Production Studio would create the largest film studio in the region, covering nearly 20 acres with five buildings and six soundstages, the city said in a news release issued Thursday. Two of the soundstages would be the largest in the Southwest, the release said.
It did not say how many developers submitted bids in response to a request for proposals for the Garson Studios project, and city officials could not be reached for comment Friday.
The agreement includes a “good faith deposit” from the developer of $7,500, to be used by the city to negotiate terms for land and building development, according to city documents.
Midtown Santa Fe Production Studio has been operating as a film studio since December out of the former Shellaberger Tennis Center, which was purchased in November for $6.7 million by New York developer Phillip Gesue, the principal of PE Real Estate Holdings. PE Real Estate is leading the company vying to overhaul the campus studios, the city news release said.
The City Council discussed the negotiations agreement in executive session Wednesday before voting unanimously to approve the deal in a public meeting.
The development will attract international and national film and television producers to Santa Fe, the city said in the news release.
“The union of these two local production studios provides a new level of exposure for Santa Fe’s growing film and television production industry to attract much larger productions from all over the world to diversify our economy, create more job opportunities and drive more money into Santa Fe businesses,” Community Development Department Director Rich Brown said in a statement.
The proposal by Midtown Santa Fe Productions includes an education and job training program in partnership with Santa Fe Community College and the University of New Mexico, and a partnership with the nonprofit Stagecoach Foundation to provide high school seniors and college students with opportunities on the studio campus, according to the news release.
The city expects the development to bring in “a wide array” of permanent jobs and to bolster the economy by drawing in more producers and creating more real estate tax revenue.
Film is a fast-growing industry in New Mexico, in part due to tax rebates offered to production companies for projects shot in the state. High-profile productions like Stranger Things, Better Call Saul and Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster Oppenheimer have been shot in the state, and both Netflix and NBC Universal have studios in New Mexico.
The Garson Studio project is part of a planned redevelopment of the midtown campus, which also includes visual arts and performing arts centers. The city issued three requests for proposals in December. Announcements of selections to develop the other two facilities are anticipated for late fall, the release said, adding the city plans to release additional requests for proposals for development of residential and mixed-use projects.