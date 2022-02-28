And then there were two.
The city of Santa Fe announced Monday interim Chief Paul Joye and Rio Rancho Deputy Chief Andrew Rodriguez have been selected as finalists in the search for a new permanent police chief.
"Interim Chief Joye and Deputy Chief Rodriguez have both shown themselves to be highly qualified law enforcement professionals who I believe could successfully serve as Santa Fe's next Police Chief," City Manager John Blair said in a news release.
Joye and Rodriguez will meet with key city officials next week, including Blair, Mayor Alan Webber and Community Health and Safety Director Kyra Ochoa.
The city also plans to hold a public question-and-answer forum next week with questions from the community, though a date and time has not been announced.
The city has been searching for a new chief since a few weeks before former Chief Andrew Padilla retired in December. It received 13 applications between Nov. 15 and Jan. 28 and narrowed the choice to the two finalists from a field of 10 candidates announced in early February. No women were among the initial field of 10.
Four candidates were from out of state, while the remaining six were from various law enforcement departments around New Mexico, including three from the Santa Fe Police Department. Along with Joye, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Ben Valdez and Lt. Thomas Grundler submitted applications.
Blair, who could not be reached for comment, expects to name the city's next police chief by the end of the month, the news release said.
Joye, 42, has led the department in an interim basis since Padilla's retirement. He joined the department in 2006 as a cadet and has since served as a patrol sergeant, lieutenant and captain. He was promoted to deputy chief in September 2019, and has been responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations.
A Michigan native, Joye moved with his family to New Mexico in 1994. He first served as a volunteer firefighter, emergency medical technician and lifeguard. He later attended Eastern New Mexico University and earned a degree in criminal justice.
Joye could not be reached for comment on his selection as a finalist for the police department's top job.
Rodriguez has served as deputy chief of the Rio Rancho Police Department since March 2020. He's worked for the agency for 13 years, according to his résumé.
He transferred to Rio Rancho in October 2006 as a lateral hire after spending his first 11 years in law enforcement with the Los Angeles Police Department.
Rodriguez has two bachelor's degrees — in political science and history — and a master's degree in public administration from the University of New Mexico.
Rodriguez also could not be reached for comment.
The city used a mix of virtual panels, made up of public safety workers and community leaders, and an online survey of local residents to help narrow the list of candidates to the final two.
More than 360 people participated in the survey. About 86 percent of them selected honesty and integrity as key characteristics for a police chief, and 80 percent cited trustworthiness and transparency as important traits.
More than half of respondents said the new chief should focus on increasing officer training, and 47.7 percent said the chief also should prioritize gang prevention, followed closely by crime prevention, at about 47 percent.
A section of the survey allowed participants to provide comments, revealing a split in their views of the city.
One person noted "our community isn't necessarily the best when it comes to gang violence, drugs and weapons."
Another wrote, however, "It's a good community to live in where there is not that much crime."
Ochoa could not be reached for comment on the search for a new chief but said in a statement it was going "just as we hoped it would."
"The quality of engagement and input from our public safety and community dialogue sessions is a testament to the importance of our Police Chief's role in our city and the quality of civic engagement in Santa Fe," she said.
Webber said the personal and professional qualities of each candidate are important, but equally essential is how those qualities match the department's needs and goals.
The Santa Fe Police Department has struggled to fill a high rate of vacancies while attempting to modernize its tactics amid a nationwide call for better community policing.
"You can imagine a manager on one team that is phenomenal, but they can go to another team and just not get it right," Webber said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.