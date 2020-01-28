The city of Santa Fe has narrowed the list of potential master developers to bring new life to the city-owned Midtown Campus from seven to three.
The city announced Tuesday that Central Park Santa Fe, KDC Real Estate Development and Investments/Cienda Partners and Raffles Education Corp. will be further interviewed to determine which group may end up as the master developer for the 64-acre property on St. Michael’s Drive.
The applicants not making the short list are Santa Fe Innovation Village, National Nuclear Security Administration, Santa Fe developer Zydeco and Specialized Capital Partners.
The seven master developers all responded by Oct. 31 to a request for expressions of interest issued July 31 by the city to collect ideas on what to do with the college campus once occupied by the College of Santa Fe and, later, the Santa Fe University of Art and Design. The goal also is find a compatible developer to collaborate with the city.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.