City alerts drivers of Governor Miles Road closure due to repairs
The New Mexican
Carina Julig
Aug 23, 2023
Governor Miles Road was closed Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday starting at Richards Avenue as road crews continued to complete repairs, according to an alert from the city of Santa Fe.The city gave no estimate for when the road would reopen.Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.