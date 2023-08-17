Motorists decried initial target dates of August and then September for completion of repairs to a section of West Alameda Street that collapsed in late March.
City of Santa Fe officials now say the beleaguered project won’t be complete until October.
Two concrete culverts collapsed March 30, causing the roadway to cave into the Arroyo San Antonio Wash. The monthslong closure on the thoroughfare has frustrated residents in the area as well as commuters who have been rerouted to busy Agua Fría Street.
Business owners have complained, too, arguing the heavier traffic on Agua Fría has impeded their patrons.
In late July, construction crews got to work on the repairs, which include road improvements such as bike lanes and sidewalks. The city estimated the West Alameda project would take eight to 12 weeks.
In a Wednesday news release, the city said the current “rough estimate” for reopening the road is October and that the closures at Calle Nopal and the Siler Road roundabout will remain in place until repairs are fully complete.
The road collapsed because it lacked necessary infrastructure, including a header wall holding the culvert in place and armoring of the channel for the arroyo, the news release said.
Over time, this caused erosion that led to the collapse.
“We are not only constructing these essential structural elements — which means rebuilding the foundation of the roadway from the ground up — but also ensuring that the project will not need to be redone in the future when the West Alameda Capital Improvement project to widen the roadway is undertaken,” the release said.
The replacement culvert and channel protection system are being installed simultaneously, the release said. The project lost two days to cleanup and repair when rain the evening of Aug. 7 filled part of the construction site with silt.
City Public Works Director Regina Wheeler said the time frame of eight to 12 weeks was a rough estimate and the final design and construction schedule put things on the longer end of that time frame.
Wheeler said the repairs are “going very well” and praised contractor GM Emulsion for its work on the project.
A monsoon or other large storm could set repairs back, but Wheeler said she does not anticipate anything else that would prevent completion of the project sometime in October. She did not provide a more specific target date.
“We have a high level of confidence in that number and probably our biggest risk right now is rain,” she said.
Others are less sure. A parody Facebook page called “West Alameda Street Construction Sign” has featured humorous messages displayed on a digital road sign.
“Bet: Pumpkin spice season will be finished before this road will,” said a message posted earlier this week.