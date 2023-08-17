072623 jw alameda constr 1.jpg (copy)

Salvador Mejicanos sprays water to keep down dust on July 7. City of Santa Fe officials now say the beleaguered project won’t be complete until October.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Motorists decried initial target dates of August and then September for completion of repairs to a section of West Alameda Street that collapsed in late March.

City of Santa Fe officials now say the beleaguered project won’t be complete until October.

Two concrete culverts collapsed March 30, causing the roadway to cave into the Arroyo San Antonio Wash. The monthslong closure on the thoroughfare has frustrated residents in the area as well as commuters who have been rerouted to busy Agua Fría Street.

