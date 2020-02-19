An advisory committee has voted against recommending proposed amendments to the city's animal services ordinance.
The proposal, which was heard Tuesday night by the city's Public Safety Committee, is scheduled to go before the City Council on March 11. It comes from City Councilor Signe Lindell, an animal lover who in 2017 led the passage of an ordinance banning circuses and noneducational animal shows and exhibits in the city.
Her proposal would eliminate the use of chaining, tethering and trolley dog restraints; establish standards for outdoor dog shelters; and prohibit leaving dogs outside unattended in extreme weather conditions. It also would allow Animal Services Division officers to enter private property to impound animals in imminent danger, among other provisions.
"These ordinance changes incorporate accepted national best practices," Lindell wrote in a Wednesday text message. "Santa Fe loves animals, I completely believe the vast majority of our constituents agree that we want to institute policies that set minimum standards for the care of pets."
But at Tuesday's committee meeting, Animal Services Division supervisor Christopher Smith said the proposed changes are "complicated at best" and do not address serious existing issues or problems.
All five committee members who were present voted against the proposal.
Smith said a ban on trolley restraints, for example, may even create new issues by increasing the number of calls about dogs running at large.
The division already receives a large number of reports in the winter about animals being left outside, Smith said, adding most people are not well educated about dog breeds and do not consider whether an animal can tolerate the cold before contacting them.
Committee member Gerald Joyce said he disagreed with an addition to the existing ordinance to allow animal control officers to go onto private property to remove an animal they believe is in imminent danger.
"I'm a really big dog lover since I was 4 years old, hunting dogs and everything," Joyce said. "I cannot support someone going onto somebody's property without supervisory or warrant authorization."
Although Animal Services Division officers are allowed to enter private property to seize a stray or animals running at large, they are not allowed to enter a residence.
The proposed changes would only allow officers to enter private property if an animal were in imminent danger, but they "may not enter a private residence without approval of the occupant or appropriate authority."
Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla said an Animal control officer currently must call a supervisor for approval to enter private property.
"What if the supervisor's in the meeting? What if that supervisor is out sick that day? There's so many what ifs," Padilla said.
Lindell wrote she believes animal control officers can enforce these proposed changes.
"I am confident that with the proper training and leadership this can always be done, whether it is considered complex or simple," she wrote.
