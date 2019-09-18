State Sen. Carlos Cisneros was not a large man, but his death this week leaves some huge shoes to fill in the New Mexico Senate.
The Questa Democrat’s passing not only created a vacancy in his Senate District 6 seat — for which he already had a likely primary challenger — but also means Senate leaders will soon be tasked with deciding who will replace him on the Senate Finance Committee and which committee member assumes Cisneros’ position as vice chairman of that powerful panel.
“We’re still in shock. We’re still in a holding pattern,” Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, D-Las Cruces, said Wednesday. “We need to get through Carlos’ funeral first.”
With funeral arrangements still pending for the 71-year-old lawmaker, Papen said she has not yet spoken with his family to see whether they want a service for Cisneros at the state Capitol in Santa Fe.
Papen chairs the Senate Committees Committee, which will choose a new member for the Finance Committee as well as designate a new vice chairman.
“We’ll need to determine who has the skills that Carlos had,” Papen said. “Carlos had a lot of financial skills.”
Her committee also will have to determine who has the skills that Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith, D-Deming, needs in a vice chairman. “It’s a difficult, time-consuming job,” Papen said.
Already on the Finance Committee are two of the Senate’s longest-serving members, Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, (elected in 1991) and Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe (appointed in 1996). Contacted Wednesday, both said they are still mourning Cisneros and have not yet considered whether they want the vice chairmanship.
The task of choosing a new District 6 senator will begin with the county commissions of the four counties that have precincts within the district — Taos, Los Alamos, Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties. Each commission will nominate a new senator. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will choose from among the names the local governments send to her.
The Taos News reported in July that Darien Fernandez had taken a leave of absence from his role as Taos County Democratic Party chairman to explore a run against Cisneros for state Senate. He also announced he wouldn’t seek reelection to the Taos Town Council, where he is serving his first term.
Fernandez told The New Mexican on Wednesday that while he hasn’t submitted paperwork to run for the office, he does intend to run for the seat and to seek the nomination to fill out the rest of Cisneros’ term.
“I wanted to wait a few days out of respect for Carlos and his family,” Fernandez said.
“It’s a different game since [Cisneros] died,” Fernandez said. “I’ll be reaching out to the county commissions.”
In July, Fernandez had criticized Cisneros’ vote against repealing an unenforceable, unconstitutional state law banning all abortions.
At the time of his death, Cisneros was the longest-serving Democrat in the Senate. He was appointed to his seat in 1985, a few months after Senate Republican Leader Stuart Ingle of Portales took office.
Cisneros was the second state senator with decades of experience to die this year, the first being Sen. John Pinto, D-Gallup, who died in May. Pinto was a senator from 1977 until his death.
Political scientist Lonna Atkeson, director of the University of New Mexico’s Center for the Study of Voting, Elections and Democracy, said Wednesday it’s fairly common for New Mexico’s Legislature to have just a handful of members who have served for decades. She said that probably can be attributed to the fact New Mexico has an unpaid “citizens’ legislature.”
“There’s always a hard core of longtime legislators who provide institutional knowledge,” she said. But she said the fact that legislators aren’t paid beyond the per diem they receive during annual lawmaking sessions and attending committee meetings between sessions limits who can run for the office and results in a high turnover.
Only two current New Mexico senators were elected in the 1980s — Ingle and Smith, who was elected in 1988. There are only four current members who were elected to the Senate in the 1990s — Campos, Rodriguez, Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque, and Bill Payne, R-Albuquerque (the latter two both elected in 1996). Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, was elected to the Senate in 2014 but immediately prior to that had served 20 years in the House of Representatives.
Only four House members were elected before the turn of the last century: Elected in 1995 were House Democratic Leader Sheryl Williams Stapleton, D-Albuquerque, and Rep. Bobby Gonzales, D-Taos. Reps. Gail Chasey and Miguel Garcia, both D-Albuquerque, were elected in 1997.