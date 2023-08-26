In line for a free haircut, lunch, pair of kids' shoes and more Saturday morning, one person after another shared the same thought: Times are hard, and help is appreciated.

Fourteen local churches partnered with a global faith-based organization called Convoy of Hope, as well as several other local businesses and nonprofits, to host a one-day event Saturday offering people free goods and services. That included two or three bags each of groceries, a Chick-fil-A meal, veterans' and health services, family portraits and more.

Convoy of Hope, based in Springfield, Mo., provides disaster response and food programs around the world, along with helping fund events like Saturday’s.

