Volunteer Israel Perea with The Grove church of Santa Fe, left, and Nalini Sosa with The Light at Mission Viejo church sort bags of food to be given away Saturday at a Convoy of Hope event at Santa Fe Place. About 500 volunteers from 14 Santa Fe churches helped with the giveaway.
In line for a free haircut, lunch, pair of kids' shoes and more Saturday morning, one person after another shared the same thought: Times are hard, and help is appreciated.
Fourteen local churches partnered with a global faith-based organization called Convoy of Hope, as well as several other local businesses and nonprofits, to host a one-day event Saturday offering people free goods and services. That included two or three bags each of groceries, a Chick-fil-A meal, veterans' and health services, family portraits and more.
Convoy of Hope, based in Springfield, Mo., provides disaster response and food programs around the world, along with helping fund events like Saturday’s.
The packed event was the first of its kind in Santa Fe, said organizer Eric Montoya, a pastor with The Grove church of Santa Fe. Montoya helped organize a similar event with Convoy of Hope in 2020 but it was limited, due to COVID-19 restrictions, to a mobile drive-through.
This time, large white tents ringed parking lots outside Santa Fe Place, where parking spots filled as the event started at 10 a.m. and lines lengthened in front of various booths. Hundreds of volunteers planned to give out 5,000 bags of food — about 35,000 pounds in total, Montoya said.
“We’re living in dark times,” said Ron Sebesta, a pastor at The Light at Mission Viejo church. “People feel like they’re beaten down by life circumstances and just all of the things we face today — relationships, finances, health — and I think people need to know there are others that do care about them. You know, not just ‘Hello, how are you doing?’ the surface-level [stuff], but people that genuinely care for them and demonstrate it not just in words, but actually in deeds.”
“That’s why the churches are here,” Sebesta said, offering prayers to people leaving the event.
Daphne Romero, who turned 9 on Saturday, came to the event before her birthday party to get a new pair of shoes for the school year, her mother said.
“She really needed shoes. She’s in a lot of activities” — softball, gymnastics, cheerleading and Girl Scouts — “so she gets a lot of miles on these,” Desiree Romero said as Daphne pulled on a pair of bright purple sneakers.
Santa Fe should consider developing more outreach programs for kids to let younger generations know they’re important, Desiree Romero said.
“I think the message they’re sending to kids here is that there’s hope. There are people in the community who can help make a difference. And in turn, we can pay it forward in the small ways that we’re able to in our neighborhood and schools,” she said.
Across the parking lot, Herson Romero sat waiting for a haircut from one of several hairdressers.
To help each other out more, people should put down their phones and start a real conversation with someone, he said.
“Open up your eyes,” Herson Romero said. “Nobody’s better than anybody. Every now and then people need to come down and see what’s really going on.”
Herson Romero is living homeless in Santa Fe until he can go back to where he is from, near Española. Housing is one thing cities could help people out with more, he said.
“I’m trying to get off the streets. I’m making an effort and that’s how come I’m still smiling,” he said.
Others said more events like Saturday’s would help build community.
Although 13-year-old Aaron Archuleta did not find a pair of shoes in his size, that did not dampen his spirits.
“I feel like this is a beautiful thing that they’re doing. I think they should do more things like this because it helps a lot of people,” Archuleta said, walking toward another tent.
Margaret Archuleta, accompanying Aaron, said the family always needs food, especially with the high price of groceries. When she pulled in and saw the crowd, she thought, “ 'Woah, a lot of people heard about this.' And that’s fantastic; I’m so glad,” she said. “There’s a lot of need here in Santa Fe.”
Montoya hopes to organize a similar event again.
“This year is big, but I think next time we do it, it’ll be bigger just because we can build on the reputation and success,” he said. “It’s an amazing gift to the city.”