First Presbyterian Church is hosting a blood drive Saturday and is asking members of the community to participate.
The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at 208 Grant Ave. and will be held in partnership with the nonprofit blood services agency Vitalant.
The American Red Cross in January declared a national blood shortage — the worst in more than a decade — mostly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Red Cross, blood donations have decreased by 10 percent overall since the start of the pandemic.
Anyone who hopes to participate in Saturday's event must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination status, and participants are encouraged to register a time slot at donors.vitalant.org.
Walk-ins are accepted and will be accommodated on a space-available basis.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.