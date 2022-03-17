It's lonely on the COVID-19 ward at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, and loneliness never felt better.
The Santa Fe hospital discharged its final patient — for now — at about noon Thursday from the St. Vincent COVID-19 containment unit called Frost 19. He was cheered by nurses, janitors, administrators, physical therapists, nutritionists and other staffers as he was wheeled down a hallway to exit the building.
One coronavirus patient remained in the St. Vincent intensive care unit, a separate area, late Thursday afternoon. But no patients occupied the COVID-19 containment unit, another indication, at least for the time being, the disease has relented.
Dominick Armijo, nurse manager of Frost 19, said the announcement of the departing patient went through the overhead call system, and staffers turned out with noisemakers.
"And he was waving, and they were shaking tambourines," Armijo said. "It was very emotional. It was awesome."
The patient was a 59-year-old Santa Fe man, Armijo said. The hospital didn't disclose his name.
Armijo said Christus St. Vincent has admitted 1,350 patients with COVID-19, the first arriving March 8, 2020. The hospital initially created a COVID-19 containment unit elsewhere on the campus but soon moved it and expanded it to a large area on the second floor of the Frost Pavilion.
Frost 19 had the capacity for 72 beds, with each room serving two patients. Armijo said the unit at the most held 43 coronavirus patients in late 2020, and 20 nurses and other medical providers worked each shift.
The number of COVID-19 cases across the state and nation slid in the past few weeks. "We feel really cautiously optimistic," Armijo said.
The absence of patients provided the opportunity to clean the containment unit at once. Given the unpredictability of COVID-19 and its tendency to morph into new variants, it's possible Frost 19 won't feel lonely for long.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.