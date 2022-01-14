Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center announced a plan Friday to build a new $80 million cancer center on its main campus on St. Michael's Drive.
The hospital said the center will include 72,000 square feet of space and bring various disciplines and services to one spot. The services include research, diagnostic technology, palliative care, geriatric cancer care, breast cancer treatment and numerous other programs and disciplines.
The hospital's board has approved an initial investment of $30 million with some additional money being pledged by the organizations Anchorum St. Vincent and Christus Health.
A news release said the facility should be operational by early 2024.
“Our community deserves the very best cancer care in a setting close to home and featuring outstanding physicians, cutting edge technology and modern facilities,” Lillian Montoya, Christus St. Vincent president and CEO, said in the release.
Christus St. Vincent said it is in the final planning stages of the project and is preparing for next steps, including neighborhood notification meetings.
