Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center needs more room to treat cancer patients, and the hospital announced Friday a plan to erect an $80 million facility for that purpose.
Calling the decision one of the biggest in the hospital's long history, officials said a two-story, approximately 72,000-square-foot building on Christus St. Vincent's main campus will meet the demand of a population that is living longer — and will require more cancer care.
Lillian Montoya, Christus president and CEO, said her emergency department treats up to 50,000 patients a year while the hospital sees 36,000 to 40,000 patients annually for cancer care. The demand for cancer-related services, therefore, is great, Montoya said.
"We've started to burst at the seams a little bit," said Dr. Andrea Teague, a cancer specialist with Christus. "Over the past year or two, we've had more and more patients."
Teague and Genevieve Tarnow, director of the Christus Cancer Center, said there is nothing environmental or unusual that has increased the region's need for cancer care. While New Mexico sees somewhat more than its share of skin and liver cancers, overall statistics aren't out of whack, they said.
But they noted people live longer today, and physicians treat many maladies, including cancer, with more success. That makes living with cancer more common and increases the number of people with the disease.
With an aging population, Teague said, up to 1 in 3 people will have a bout with cancer.
Dr. David Gonzales, chief medical officer for Christus, said, "We've also got to remember that we are the cancer center for Northern New Mexico."
Montoya said the Christus St. Vincent board has allocated $30 million in hospital capital money for the project. Hospital owners Anchorum St. Vincent and Christus Health have pledged $15 million, and the remainder will come from contributions and other organizations. Montoya said additional hospital capital money may be used if necessary.
Christus handles most of its cancer care in a 45,000-square-foot center off Zia Road near Albertsons Market.
Christus representatives said a bigger cancer center will enable them to bring various tasks, including treatment, palliative care, diagnostic technology, screening services, physical therapy, research and other disciplines and cancer programs into one place.
Montoya said executives haven't decided whether to build the center off Hospital Drive or St. Michael's Drive, but either way it will be at the main campus on 455 St. Michael's Drive. No decision has been made on whether the cancer center will be physically connected to the hospital.
She said hospital representatives will hold early neighborhood notification meetings next month. They expect to break ground in six months and finish about March 2024, she said.
Montoya envisions a building with plenty of natural light, art and landscaping. It has to be a comfortable place for patients and family members, she said, because fighting cancer can be a lonely task.
The center will be about far more than bricks and mortar, she said. It will involve staffers and doctors who put people at ease as they face this challenge, Montoya said, adding, "I want people to feel loved."
Montoya said she will recruit more doctors and staffers for the bigger cancer building, although she didn't know how many more. The data suggests Christus needs a 65,000-square-foot facility, but the plans calls for 6,000 or 7,000 additional square feet for growth and flexibility.
In a historical context, Montoya said the expansion of cancer services will rival Christus St. Vincent's recent expansions and a groundbreaking partnership with the Mayo Clinic.
"I'm bullish on our future," Montoya said.
