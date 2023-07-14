Before he began attending to hospital patients at their bedsides, Ray Gallegos was a barber.
He participated in a newly created program at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center that trains workers in the basics of skilled nursing and sets them on a pathway to a health care career.
“It feels good at the end of the day,” Gallegos said Friday, flanked by four of his five children at the hospital’s graduation celebration for dozens of newly certified nursing assistants. “I’m helping patients out when they need my help most, when they need somebody there.”
Gallegos — whose wife, a registered nurse, was busy working upstairs when he received his certificate — is one of 49 graduates who recently completed the 80-hour program.
Director Nichole Armijo said the training program was approved in February, about five months after she applied through the New Mexico Department of Health. Christus St. Vincent is the first and only hospital in the state to hold a CNA training program, she said, adding the first graduating class began its training in May.
Arturo Delgado, a Christus St. Vincent spokesman, said the program helps build a hospital workforce amid nationwide nursing shortages.
“We want them to advance and become RNs,” he said. “The more we can push people in that direction, the better.”
Armijo, who began her career as a certified nursing assistant, said six course instructors teach students nursing basics such as hand washing, moving patients from beds to wheelchairs, giving bed baths — even responding to patients in cardiopulmonary arrest.
“We place an emphasis on compassion,” she said. “We tell our students to think about what the patients are going through, what the family members are going through. That they’re not just here to do a bed bath. It is so much more than that.”
Patients seem to place a degree of trust in nursing assistants because they’re ordinary people, she said.
“They relate to the barber, to the lady in food and nutrition, the construction worker, the person who worked at Amazon and Walmart,” she said.
The 80 hours of instructional training includes two days of hands-on practice. Certified nursing assistant jobs begin at $16.42 an hour plus benefits and can advance to $17.31 with advanced certification, Delgado said.
Employees in other hospital positions are encouraged to apply and receive on-the-job training before taking the course and earning certification, Armijo said. The hospital also welcomes applications from the community, she added.
“They get hired on as nursing assistants with no health care experience,” she said.
While certified nursing assistants are valuable health care providers tasked with cleaning bedpans, helping patients walk, feeding patients and taking vital signs, they also fill a valuable role with hands-on nursing.
“Being a CNA is near and dear to my heart,” Armijo said. “I know what it’s like, what they go through every day. I know what it takes. You’re in a personal situation. These patients trust you.”
The job is not for the faint of heart, she said.
“These are 12-hour shifts with 15 patients. A lot of them are incontinent and have to be cleaned. A lot of patients can’t even turn themselves, so a CNA has to turn them every two hours. It’s a very busy day, but it’s also very rewarding,” she said.
Some graduates elect to go on to nursing school, Armijo said, or opt for training in other health-related fields, such as respiratory or occupational therapy.
Five of the new graduates already have been accepted into nursing school. Others are fulfilling prerequisites so they can apply.
Six people already have submitted applications for the next course, scheduled for October.
“This allows us to provide the onsite training, provide the onsite resources and the support, and they don’t have the tuition expense,” said hospital President and CEO Lillian Montoya, who added the hospital employs
2,400 people. “We’re like a little city. We have a lot of nurses aides who will eventually become nurses or other clinicians, and this actually helps pave the way.
“There are a lot of doorways to enter a career here,” she added, “but so many people don’t know the options. We’re trying to open those doors so people can have a taste of what’s possible. If you enter one door and then want to enter a different pathway, we’ll find a way to open the next door because we want to keep our people.”
Monica Leyba, who began her Christus career in food services and 42 years later serves as a chief nurse, thanked the graduates for their decision to enter the program.
“You have been so instrumental in caring for patients,” Leyba told them before handing out certificates. “We’re honored to be here in your presence. I became a nurse to help with the healing process of people ... to help them from birth to their transition into the next world. Today is really a first step for you because you get to decide your next step in health care.”
When Armijo applied to Christus St. Vincent eight years ago to become a certified nursing assistant, she had been working at Sam’s Club, she said.
“I was working in the bakery and went to go take a break and saw the earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan,” she said. “That was my moment. I asked myself, ‘What am I doing with my life?’ I felt I should be out there helping people. I wanted to be the Red Cross, getting families back together, getting people out and saving lives.”
The next day, she applied at Santa Fe Community College, she said.
“It’s the greatest, most rewarding thing I’ve ever done,” she said. “Giving that family a sandwich or a hug — when you see the relief in their eyes, it’s like, ‘Yes.’ ”
Although she continued her education to become a registered nurse, Armijo misses her days spent giving hands-on, comforting care, she said.
“I had this connection with my patients. It was a connection I didn’t have when I became a nurse,” she said. “You’re in a personal situation. They’re more open to you, and they’re more like your family. I’ve even taken patients homemade jelly.”