Before he began attending to hospital patients at their bedsides, Ray Gallegos was a barber.

He participated in a newly created program at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center that trains workers in the basics of skilled nursing and sets them on a pathway to a health care career.

“It feels good at the end of the day,” Gallegos said Friday, flanked by four of his five children at the hospital’s graduation celebration for dozens of newly certified nursing assistants. “I’m helping patients out when they need my help most, when they need somebody there.”

