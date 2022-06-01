Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center has carved out drawings, details and space for a new cancer center on its main campus, the hospital said Wednesday.
It released drawings of the two-level,
$80 million facility that it plans to build along St. Michael’s Drive, just east of the hospital complex. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2024, with a groundbreaking in the fall. The plans reflect the hospital’s desire to take ownership of its cancer care. For about 11 years, it has contracted much of that work to New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, but its contract with the independent group expires at the end of the year.
Conflict broke out earlier this year between the two entities over the contract and other factors, prompting ongoing mediation and some confusion for cancer patients.
Hope Wade, Christus St. Vincent’s chief operating officer, said the new cancer building will provide 80,000 square feet of space and is expected to have an elevated walkway over an arroyo to the Frost Pavilion of the main hospital.
Hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado said some details in the plan could change.
“We are very, very excited,” Wade said. “So this is going to be a very large, important investment for the community.”
Christus St. Vincent expects to cover the costs through hospital money, funds from partner Anchorum St. Vincent and a community campaign for contributions.
Wade said the building was needed because New Mexico Cancer Care Associates’ building on Zia Road is “bursting at the seams.”
Dr. Andrea Teague, vice president of cancer services at Christus St. Vincent, said having the cancer facility adjacent to the main hospital complex will offer convenience to patients, physicians and other health care providers.
“I think the key for us is this is about more than just a new building,” Teague said Wednesday. It’s more about “what we’re going to be offering in that building.”
Besides medical oncologists and nurse practitioners, the facility will offer radiology, radiation oncology, palliative care, social work and nutrition services, and will conduct research involving clinical trials, Teague said.
The cancer center would maintain the hospital’s consultations with the Mayo Clinic, the academic medical institution based in Minnesota, she added.
Wade said the Mayo Clinic built a cancer facility in Arizona about five years ago, and Mayo has shared what it learned from that project. Wade and Teague said Christus St. Vincent intends to beef up its oncology staff this summer with additional physicians and nurse practitioners, which may necessitate leasing more space.
Dr. Kat Chan, president of practice at New Mexico Cancer Care Associates, wrote in a text message Wednesday the clinic is aware of the hospital’s plan. Chan added, “NMCCA will continue on as an independent practice with plans to provide a more integrated array of services for patients & in time lower the cost of healthcare in our community.”