Christmas tree season — a time-honored tradition that has enamored holiday-loving families for decades — opens Wednesday in the Santa Fe National Forest.
While cutting down trees might seem like an anti-conservation act, the process actually helps foresters, said Chantel Herrick, a spokeswoman for the forest.
“People who go out and cut their trees are doing their part to help with thinning,” she said, adding roughly 5,000 trees are cut annually through the Christmas tree program. “It actually helps give back to the forest.”
Removing smaller trees helps other trees grow larger and can open areas for wildlife foraging.
Permit holders are allowed to cut trees of up to 5 inches in diameter and up to 10 feet in height in designated areas of the forest. Trees taller than 10 feet need an additional permit, Herrick said.
Multiple permits can be purchased at the same time for $10 each, although there is a three-tree limit per household. Residents can start cutting their trees as early as Wednesday. The tree-harvesting period runs through Dec. 31.
“For every tree that is found, cut and carried home as a holiday fixture, a new story is created,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said. “These stories become the precious memories that create traditions worth carrying on for generations and further connect families with their local forests.”
Each area fourth grader enrolled in Every Kid Outdoors, an Interior Department initiative to expose children to national forests, can get a free tree. “They get a passcode then enter the code online, and they get a free Christmas tree permit,” Herrick said.
Residents can either apply online for a permit or come in person to one of seven district offices. Permit holders are given maps and fact sheets to guide them to designated areas in Santa Fe’s 1.6 million acres of forests.
Cutting a family Christmas tree in the forest can provide a fun way for families to gather and to teach children about permits, reading maps, understanding conservation and learning about various types of trees, Herrick said.
“But make sure you’re prepared to go. Bring a tie down so you don’t lose your tree, and think about how you’re going to transport it,” she said. “Also, come prepared for weather changes. The day can start out sunny and end in a snowstorm.”
Cellphone service may be spotty, so foresters recommend alerting family or friends of destinations and expected return times. Maps are also preferred because GPS services might be unavailable.
Forest Service employees say to prepare for snow and winds because weather can change rapidly at higher elevations. Snow plows might not be immediately available during a storm, so forest rangers suggest starting with a full tank of gas and bringing snow chains and a spare car key.
Herrick said families like to make a day of it, bringing either breakfast or lunch, hot chocolate and coffee.
“We have 154 five-star reviews on our website, so people are having a good time,” she said. “You’ll get to see the national forest and public lands. It’s definitely a day to make memories.”