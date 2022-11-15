Christmas tree season —  a time-honored tradition that has enamored holiday-loving families for decades — opens Wednesday in the Santa Fe National Forest.

While cutting down trees might seem like an anti-conservation act, the process actually helps foresters, said Chantel Herrick, a spokeswoman for the forest. 

“People who go out and cut their trees are doing their part to help with thinning,” she said, adding roughly 5,000 trees are cut annually through the Christmas tree program. “It actually helps give back to the forest.”

