Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Santa Fe National Forest will become available for purchase Monday through the U.S. Forest Service, according to a news release.
They can be purchased at recreation.gov and printed at home, or people can call a national forest office to purchase permits over the phone. Pecos-area residents also can buy a Christmas tree permit at Pancho’s Minute Men Shell Station at 9 S. Main St.
Santa Fe National Forest will not be selling Christmas tree permits through any other third-party vendors this year, including REI in Santa Fe, the release said.
Each permit will cost $10, along with a $2.50 service fee if purchased online.
One tag is valid for a tree up to 5 inches in diameter and 10 feet high, according to the news release. Trees taller than 10 feet and/or wider than 5 inches require an additional tag.
The cutting period for Christmas trees lasts until Dec. 31, and harvesting will be prohibited in "developed recreation sites," designated wilderness areas or within 300 feet of streams.
