IMG_2678.JPG

Stargazers gather Monday, the night of the winter solstice, at the Cross of the Martyrs to watch the ‘great conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn. The two largest planets in the solar system appeared closer in the night sky than in centuries.

 Courtesy Thom Cole

Stargazers gather Monday, the night of the winter solstice, at the Cross of the Martyrs to watch the ‘great conjunction’ of Jupiter and Saturn. The two largest planets in the solar system appeared closer in the night sky than in centuries.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.