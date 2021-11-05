Children and parents can hear Santa Claus read the new children's book Santa's Dragon by bestselling Santa Fe author Douglas Preston and illustrator Raya Golden from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Beastly Books store, owned by fellow local author George R. R. Martin.
Santa’s Dragon is the story of a dragon named Pablito who helps save Christmas for the children of Santa Fe.
“He’s especially lonely at Christmastime, when everyone gathers to be with their families,” Preston said. In the process, Pablito finds his family.
It’s the first children’s book by Preston, who is known for his thrillers, including the Pendergast series, which he co-wrote with Lincoln Child. He has written 37 books, with 30 landing on New York Times bestseller list.
Golden’s colorful, fantasy-style illustrations have been featured in comic books and graphic novels, including an adaptation of a 1990s pilot television script titled Starport.
Preston and Golden, who will both be signing books Saturday, published Santa’s Dragon with Sky Railway Publishing Co., a property of Sky Railway, the newest incarnation of the 141-year-old Santa Fe Southern Railway.
Several prominent Santa Feans — including Preston, Martin, National Dance Institute of New Mexico co-founder Catherine Oppenheimer, artist Gary Oakley and Violet Crown Cinema owner Bill Banowsky — purchased about 20 train cars, which date back to the 1920s, and 18 miles of track between Santa Fe and Lamy in 2020 and have been working to revive them.
The Santa Fe Southern, which began operating as an excursion train in 1992, stopped running in 2012.
A spokeswoman said the Sky Railway owners are finalizing details of their plans to launch holiday-themed rides and will make an announcement soon.
Book purchasers on Saturday will be entered to win four tickets for a Christmas ride.
“We decided to do a Christmas train,” Preston said. His book plays a role in the experience. “Instead of licensing The Polar Express, we decided to create an original Christmas story that would take in the cultural uniqueness of Christmas in Santa Fe."
Beastly Books, which specializes in science fiction and fantasy, is at 418 Montezuma Ave. in the Railyard. Santa’s Dragon will also be sold at nearby Sky Depot, 500 Market St., and online.
