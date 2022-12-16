A doctor who joined the staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center this week is a plaintiff in a new federal lawsuit challenging New Mexico’s law allowing physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs for patients with a terminal illness.
Dr. Mark Lacy and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations filed the complaint Wednesday, asking the U.S. District Court to rule parts of the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act — passed by the state Legislature in 2021 — are unconstitutional.
Provisions requiring physicians to advise terminally ill patients about medical aid in dying and to refer them to providers who will prescribe the drugs forces those who object to the practice to “cooperate in an unethical and sinful act,” the complaint argues, adding they must make the “impossible choice” between violating their own religious, moral and ethical convictions or risking actions against their medical licenses for failing to comply.
The law contains a provision that says no health care professional who objects to providing medical aid in dying will be required to do so “under any circumstance.” But, the suit argues, the provision requiring providers to inform patients of the option forces them to “speak the government’s preferred messages” about the practice, in violation of their First Amendment rights, and should be declared unconstitutional.
The lawsuit also takes issue with a provision that prohibits professional organizations, such as the Christian Medical and Dental Associations, from denying membership to doctors who prescribe the life-ending drugs.
The complaint names Attorney General Hector Balderas, acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase and members of the New Mexico Medical Board as defendants.
“We are reviewing the State’s interest in this important matter, and we will respond in our court filing,” Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for Balderas, wrote in an email Friday.
Lacy — who is from Arizona and graduated from medical school 39 years ago — said Friday he began working in New Mexico during the pandemic.
He was working as an associate professor at the University of New Mexico Hospital before joining the staff of Christus St. Vincent this week, according to his lawsuit, but only became aware of the law’s informational and referral requirements in late September.
Asked how patients would know about their end-of-life options if doctors aren’t required to inform them, Lacy said he didn’t want to discuss hypothetical situations.
“The real issue is that government is not to coerce physicians to practice in a way they find morally objectionable,” he said.
“Since the Act has been in effect, Dr. Lacy has treated and advised dozens of terminally ill patients, but he has not informed — and will not inform — them about assisted suicide as a potential treatment option,” the lawsuit says.
If he is “forced to facilitate or participate in assisted suicide ... he would leave the profession or relocate from the State of New Mexico.”
Christus St. Vincent, where Lacy began working Thursday, “is in full compliance with the Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act ... and provides referral information to patients who express interest in aid in dying,” hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado wrote in an email Friday.
“We honor the wishes and advanced directives of patients and provide treatment for symptoms, pain, emotional and spiritual care with respect for the patient’s values, religion and philosophy,” Delgado wrote.
As of Friday, 157 New Mexicans have chosen to end their lives by ingesting lethal drugs obtained under the law, which took effect in June 2021, according Department of Health data.
University of New Mexico Professor Emeritus Robert Schwartz, who advocated for the passage of the law, said Friday it doesn’t change the legal obligations of physicians who were already bound by informed consent laws to give patients information about all reasonable medical alternatives.
“Ultimately, it is the patient who is in charge of patient health care and decision making, not the physician,” Schwartz said.
The law was drafted with a focus on educating physicians about their obligations to fully inform patients and has few teeth in terms of enforcement provisions, he added.
“No one is threatening to enforce it,” which from a legal standpoint could be fatal to the lawsuit, Schwartz said.
Whether the lawsuit advances, he predicted, might center on whether Lacy was ever harmed by the law.
“If he’s claiming he might be punished, he should wait until someone in fact threatens to punish him,” Schwartz said. “Because right now he hasn’t been.”