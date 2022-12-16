A doctor who joined the staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center this week is a plaintiff in a new federal lawsuit challenging New Mexico’s law allowing physicians to prescribe life-ending drugs for patients with a terminal illness.

Dr. Mark Lacy and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations filed the complaint Wednesday, asking the U.S. District Court to rule parts of the Elizabeth Whitefield End-of-Life Options Act — passed by the state Legislature in 2021 — are unconstitutional.

Provisions requiring physicians to advise terminally ill patients about medical aid in dying and to refer them to providers who will prescribe the drugs forces those who object to the practice to “cooperate in an unethical and sinful act,” the complaint argues, adding they must make the “impossible choice” between violating their own religious, moral and ethical convictions or risking actions against their medical licenses for failing to comply.

