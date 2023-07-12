The world will get a taste of New Mexico and two of its most high-profile politicians in a new series that includes episodes of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich talking policy while enjoying some of their favorite foods.
Called Breaking Bread, the 10-episode series features interviews with governors and senators from across the nation “using food as a starting point for conversation.”
Breaking Bad it’s not, but New Mexico plays prominently in the series as the only state to be featured twice.
“It was intentional,” host Alexander Heffner, an author and journalist, said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “I’ve been enchanted by New Mexico over the years. … Its character, its culture, its natural beauty are all gravitating pulls for me.”
Heffner conducted a wide-ranging interview with Lujan Grisham over chicken enchiladas at Tomasita’s, which he called in the episode a fixture of the state’s cuisine and one of the governor’s all-time favorite places to eat.
“Here, it’s Christmas every day with red and green chiles galore,” Heffner said at the start of the nearly 45-minute episode. “There’s no doubt I could, would and must for some extended period eat breakfast enchiladas every morning in New Mexico.”
Lujan Grisham, who grew up in Santa Fe, told Heffner she’s been dining at Tomasita’s since she was a little girl.
“This has been an institution in my family, as well as many other New Mexicans’ families,” she said.
The episode was filmed last spring before Lujan Grisham’s wedding, and Heffner noted the governor was reluctant to chow down.
“I want the whole thing — no, I can’t eat it!” she said after two heaping plates of enchiladas covered with melted cheese were delivered to their table.
“Can you make a low-cal version?” she asked before adding, “Don’t you dare.”
The governor and Heffner also hiked La Tierra Trails, where they stumbled upon a horned lizard Lujan Grisham picked up and placed on her blouse.
“He’s fast, but I got him,” Lujan Grisham said after chasing the lizard, which she, like other New Mexicans, calls a horny toad.
“Isn’t he great? Oh my God,” she said with glee. “I don’t see enough of these, and as a kid, I would see a hundred.”
While the episode captured Lujan Grisham’s lively personality, she was all business on policy issues ranging from education to climate change and the threat of wildfire.
“We’re seeing it be hotter sooner and longer, and we’re seeing unprecedented winds, which is really now more concerning than our thunderstorms and lightning,” she said. “We need to do much more mitigation because we’re not going to be able tomorrow to stop the winds or to change the heat or to increase our water supplies, so we got to get upstream.”
The interview with Heinrich took place at Albuquerque’s Elena Gallegos Open Space, which Heffner described in the episode as 640 acres of drop-dead gorgeous foothills in the Sandia Mountains where locals hike, bike and picnic.
“Just don’t forget to bring your own game for supper. Thankfully for us, Senator Heinrich did not,” Heffner said at the start of the nearly 37-minute episode with Heinrich.
Heinrich did all the cooking, using a propane-powered cooking disco, and served up elk fajitas from an animal he killed.
“The disco is a fixture in backyards across New Mexico,” Heffner said in the episode. “With calm precision and impeccable organization, Senator Heinrich transformed into chef de cuisine in this natural landscape.”
Similar to the episode with Lujan Grisham, who shared how her parents met at an Air Force base in Germany, the conversation with Heinrich included not just public policy but personal stories.
“I got my first elk in the early 2000s,” Heinrich told Heffner. “I was pretty much an adult onset hunter after a lot of failure. … [I] found some mentors and really people who had local knowledge and really knew the places and from there things got a lot easier.”
While Heffner took bite after bite of the enchiladas at Tomasita’s, he appeared less enthusiastic about Heinrich’s elk fajitas, which he acknowledged in Wednesday’s interview. Heinrich served the fajitas in store-bought tortillas.
“I enjoyed the experience of elk fajitas,” said Heffner, who had chunks of meat fall out of the tortilla during filming.
“Elk can be an acquired taste,” he added. “I think the challenge was to eat it in a presentable way, which the senator mastered in his own Kennedyesque fashion.”
To be fair, Heffner said he’s always had an affinity for enchiladas.
At Tomasita’s, Heffner also ordered a margarita at Lujan Grisham’s urging, which he called a “nice touch.”
“I think margaritas taste better in New Mexico, too,” he said. “Everything tastes better in New Mexico.”
The first of the 10 episodes of Breaking Bread will premier on Bloomberg Originals July 18.