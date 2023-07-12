The world will get a taste of New Mexico and two of its most high-profile politicians in a new series that includes episodes of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich talking policy while enjoying some of their favorite foods.

Called Breaking Bread, the 10-episode series features interviews with governors and senators from across the nation “using food as a starting point for conversation.”

Breaking Bad it’s not, but New Mexico plays prominently in the series as the only state to be featured twice.

bb4.jpg

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pets a horned lizard she placed on her shirt on La Tierra Trails in Santa Fe during filming of an episode of Breaking Bread.
bb3.jpg

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., grills elk meat, peppers and onions alongside Breaking Bread host Alexander Heffner at a picnic site at the Elena Gallegos Open Space in Albuquerque.
bb5.jpg

