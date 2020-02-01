With newfangled food halls sprouting by the hundreds across the country in the past few years, Santa Fe will join the trend when Chomp opens on upper Cerrillos Road, likely near the end of the month.
Luna Santa Fe center owner Ken Joseph will fill the 5,100-square-foot space across the courtyard from Radish & Rye and New Mexico Hard Cider with an 18-space food hall. Joseph expects Chomp to open with five prepared-food and 10 dry-goods food vendors, plus a pizza station and the Bottega del Vino wine and cocktail bar.
The food hall's tagline: “Sip. Shop. Chomp.”
Diners can sample sushi, soup, fruit and juice, Chinese dumplings and crepes, plus Cambodian specialities. On the retail side, vendors will offer Italian food items, honey and CBD products.
The pizza oven also will be used for baking egg breakfast dishes and little bar bites.
“A food hall is all about variety, community, fun and accessibility,” Joseph said. The old mall food court concept "is fast foods. This is all artisanal chef-prepared food at an accessible price.”
Joseph grew up in Philadelphia where the historic Reading Terminal Market was part of his life decades before food halls blossomed in the mid-2010s. In recent years, he has visited Denver’s new food halls, Chelsea Market in New York City, the Oxbow Public Market in Napa, Calif., and Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco.
Joseph is the first in Santa Fe to take the food hall leap.
What held a foodie town like Santa Fe back? Joseph thinks commercial real estate was the principal obstacle.
“There is a lack of building space this size, and Santa Fe is very sparse for developable land,” Joseph said.
Joseph has owned the two-building, 24,000-square-foot Luna center since August 2010 and has been pondering a food hall since the final year of Talin Market’s lease in 2017. (Talin Market occupied the same space from 2012 to 2017.) Lining up financing, tenants and city permits has brought him here.
He has no doubt Chomp will succeed, based on his food hall visits and his research showing that nine hotels and 1,500 state employees are within a quarter-mile of the site.
“The common theme [among food halls] is they are all uniformly packed,” Joseph said. “I’ve been to some at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday and they are full of people.”
Nationwide trend
The global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield has written three frequently cited reports on the food hall movement, a concept many commercial real estate firms embraced in the 2010s as an answer to the exodus of many retailers.
“When we first began tracking this phenomena in 2016, there were roughly 120 projects across the country. … The concept was still in its relative infancy,” Cushman & Wakefield wrote in Food Hall 3.0 in May 2019. “That number is on track to nearly quadruple, with 450 food halls expected to be operational throughout the United States by the end of 2020.”
Food halls often have noted local chefs setting up stalls alongside new entrepreneurs. Rarely are chain outlets involved. Typically, there are gourmet takes on standards, with food halls often in lockstep with the farm-to-table movement.
“What we see is the food hall is providing a lot of opportunity for entrepreneurs,” said Rachel MacCleery, senior vice president at the Urban Land Institute, a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that provides leadership in the responsible use of land and in creating and sustaining thriving communities. “There is lower risk, lower capital, testing out food concepts.”
Food halls have become the perfect storm, bringing together commercial real estate seeking a tenant and a public seeking more sociability.
“Food halls are an appealing way of bringing people together, feeding them,” MacCleery said. “People are craving the third place. People are working at home or shopping online and busier than ever.”
Many potential food hall developers, such as the team behind the Sawmill Market food hall opening in March in Albuquerque, turn to Steve Carlin for insight. Carlin can be considered the godfather of the food hall movement as developer of the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco in 2003 and the Oxbow Public Market in Napa, Calif., in 2007.
Carlin describes food halls as the fourth restaurant after fine dining, fast casual and fast food.
“In 2003, a lot of people didn’t know what it was,” Carlin said. “Napa was, ‘Why do it here?’ What turned it around was persistence and commitment. Sometimes you will things to succeed. Tourists initially drove the success of Oxbow. We have 4 million people predisposed to food and wine. Locals began to understand how to use the market.”
Carlin believes a food hall would fit in Santa Fe.
“I’ve been to Santa Fe several times,” Carlin said. “I’m thinking the possibilities are unique there. There’s certainly a population there that will support it.”
But Carlin is not so sure about the mass proliferation of food halls. More than a half-dozen of them have opened in downtown Chicago since 2015 and even more beyond the Loop, a central business district.
“Is it a trend or is it for real?” Carlin pondered. “Where is this going? That’s the bigger question. You have hundreds of food halls. If there is not a high degree of profitability and desirability, if food halls truly are not the next restaurant, there will be a 60 percent failure rate in three years.”
Albuquerque food halls
In the meantime, New Mexico is finally getting in the game. The state has no food halls open now, but three are under construction in Albuquerque, two of which will include Santa Fe restaurateurs.
Near Albuquerque's Old Town, the Sawmill Market, at 30,000 square feet, will be among the larger food halls in the country when it opens in early March with 18 tenants. This food hall is the brainchild of Heritage Hotels & Resorts CEO Jim Long, who also has two nearby hotels: Hotel Chaco and Hotel Albuquerque.
He brought in Lauren and Jason Greene, owners of Grove Cafe & Market in downtown Albuquerque, as conceptual developers of the food hall. They converted a historic lumberyard building into a food hall with a combination of stalls as small as 104 square feet to two full-service restaurants.
“We’re trying to raise the bar of the food scene in Albuquerque,” Lauren Greene said. “To turn an underused part of the city into a bustling, vibrant neighborhood is exciting for Albuquerque.”
Dr. Field Goods Kitchen from Santa Fe has a stall, as does Naruto Ramen, an Albuquerque outpost for the Fukuda family that had Shohko Café, and now has Mampuku Ramen in Santa Fe. As is the signature in the food hall movement, many of Sawmill’s tenants have existing locations in the Duke City.
Across the street from Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, Maestas Development Group and Titan Development are partnering to build a 15,000-square-foot Highlands Central Market food hall with 12 vendors, including one yet-to-be named from Santa Fe. The food hall is part of a larger Highlands development that includes a SpringHill Suites hotel and apartments.
The neighboring food hall and hotel will share a sky bridge over Central Avenue to the hospital, said Ian Robertson, Titan’s marketing and communications director.
Highlands Central Market is still in the final design phase by developers and shooting to open by the end of the year. Announcement of a tenant list is expected this month, Robertson said.
Nearing completion in downtown Albuquerque is the 13,000-square-foot 505 Central food hall with nine tenants in a three-story apartment loft and office building owned by Baker Architecture + Design owner Mark Baker, whose office also is there.
Sawmill Market is promoting itself as “New Mexico’s first food hall,” but Santa Fe’s Chomp could beat it to the claim by a few days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.