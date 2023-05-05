thumbnail_IMG_0090.jpg

The scorched wreckage of Chimayó’s post office after it burned in a Feb. 14 blaze. An adjoining residential building was also destroyed.

 Robert Nott/The New Mexican

CHIMAYÓ — The Feb. 14 blaze that consumed the small post office in the rural community of Chimayó was a Valentine’s Day heartbreaker that left a community longing for connection.

Now, nearly three months after the fire left residents without a convenient place to send and receive mail, U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández told residents of the historic village at a town hall meeting Thursday evening that she and the state’s other federal lawmakers are pressuring U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to commit to building a new post office for the community.

“Chimayó residents depend on their post office for receiving checks, medications and other important mail,” Leger Fernández wrote in a March 15 letter to DeJoy. “Many are senior citizens, retired veterans and multi-generational families who have long depended on the Chimayó Post Office. In many ways, the post office is the heart of this small, rural yet vibrant community.”

