Chimayó man charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after shooting in Española
The New Mexican
Nicholas Gilmore
Aug 18, 2023
Updated 20 hrs ago

A Chimayó man has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after another man was shot in the stomach Wednesday in the parking lot of Del Norte Credit Union in Española.

Lucas Trujillo, 31, was arrested by Española police early Friday and booked at the Rio Arriba County jail, Española Police Chief Mizel Garcia said Friday. The victim, Emilio Archuleta, who is being treated at a local hospital, alleged Trujillo shot him in the stomach after "a brief verbal altercation," according to an arrest affidavit.

Earlier that night, Archuleta had an argument with his girlfriend, whose car he eventually found in the parking lot at Del Norte, he told police. After he parked and approached the vehicle, he said Trujillo exited the car and they argued.

Trujillo pointed the gun at Archuleta's head and cursed at him before shooting Archuleta in the stomach, according to the affidavit.