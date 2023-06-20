A Chimayó man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of fatally shooting his sister's partner after a series of arguments late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Ray Martinez, 52, is being charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a child, according to online court records.

New Mexico State Police responded to a County Road 101 residence in Chimayó late Saturday night after a verbal altercation between Martinez and Joshua Montoya, according to a brief arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. Neither man was removed since they both lived in separate residences on the property.