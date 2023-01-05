A Chimayó man is accused of killing his friend during a New Year's Eve party in what police say was a deliberate shooting and the suspect claims was an accident.

New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched Sunday to a home on County Road 93 in response to a 911 call from a man — later identified as Joshua Chavez — who said he accidentally shot his friend, adding he didn't know the weapon was loaded, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

When police arrived and searched the house, they found the body of Simon Christopher Jaramillo.

Popular in the Community