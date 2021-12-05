Investigators looking into the cause of a fire in Chimayó that took the lives of two children said they might not know the cause of the blaze for several weeks.
“We don’t have any further information at this time,” Capt. Jimmy Vigil of the New Mexico State Fire Marshal’s Office said Sunday. “We just spent the last 18 hours processing the scene. Right now, we have to do a lot of follow-up interviews and so forth.”
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the fire around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found two children in the one-story home on Plaza del Carro, a site not far from the historic El Santuario de Chimayó, a well-known shrine and pilgrimage site.
Brian Sayler, a spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, told The New Mexican Saturday he believed the children were 10 and 12 years old.
Saylor did not return a call from The New Mexican on Sunday morning.
Vigil said he did not have any updated information on the children’s ages or identities. He said the state Office of the Medical Investigator, housed in Albuquerque, would not perform autopsies until Monday.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.