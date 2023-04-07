ALONG THE ROADS TO CHIMAYÓ
Once in a while, a relative would make the full pilgrimage with him from Santo Domingo Pueblo to El Santuario de Chimayó. Others frequently joined him for the final stretch.
But alone or in company, Joseph Benavidez always walked.
Trina Tsinnijinnie, Benavidez’s sister, said he made his first pilgrimage to the santuario at age 13. It snowed that year, she said, and he stopped to sleep on the ground between Santa Fe and Chimayó wearing a jacket and with one blanket.
“What he did for everybody, the pain he went through during the pilgrimage, sleeping out in the cold, all of that, it was his suffering so everybody else’s suffering could be healed. That was his main goal,” Trina said.
He always walked for his family. On Friday, they walked for him.
Benavidez’s life was cut short — he was in his mid 30s — when he was struck by a pickup in a hit-and-run in Albuquerque while walking near Menaul Boulevard and San Pedro Drive two days after Christmas in 2021. No suspect has been identified.
Stories of loss and hope are easily found on the road to Chimayó, where thousands took on the more-than-marathon-length stretch from Santa Fe — or the nearly 100-mile trip from Albuquerque — to the santuario on Good Friday. Many sought soil from the centuries-old adobe church, which is said to have miraculous healing powers.
But few walked as consistently as Benavidez, his family said. No matter the conditions, no matter who came with him, he made it his annual tradition to cover the 62 miles from his home in Santo Domingo to the tiny church in Chimayó, camping in the elements along the way.
Last year, a large group of family members completed the final stretch of the pilgrimage together in Joseph’s honor, wearing shirts with a photo of him printed on the front.
Tsinnijinnie wore her shirt again this year as she walked along the shoulder of Interstate 25 between Santo Domingo and Santa Fe.
Unlike most of the pilgrims, she and her daughter Christy camped along their path each night — as Joseph had done. On Wednesday night, they were met by Tsinnijinnie’s father and husband as they set up camp under a rising full moon near the I-25 and N.M. 599 interchange, where Benavidez used to sleep on his journey.
They planned to camp at Camel Rock on Thursday night before finishing the pilgrimage.
Tsinnijinnie said she’s competed in marathons since her brother’s death, wearing a feather in her hair and a sash over her shoulder that says she runs in his memory.
She’ll keep walking in his memory, too.
The pilgrimage helps her feel Benavidez’ spirit, she said, as she followed in his footsteps over those 62 miles.
Tsinnijinnie and her daughter stopped to eat lunch at a tree Joseph used to rest at before making the arduous climb up La Bajada. As they were cleaning up and getting ready to leave, they saw a butterfly fly away.
“This time of year, you don’t see butterflies. We saw a butterfly,” she said. “We just started crying because we knew he was there with us.”
Among those who walk to Chimayó, there are stories of devotion, of family, of pain, of happiness. Sometimes, the walk — and, occasionally, drive — is just plain fun. Combined, these stories create a collage that makes the event unique, meaningful and, in many cases, wonderful.
A cape against fear
While many made the trek to the santuario searching for relief from physical ailments, Aimé Girón visited to raise awareness of a social woe. She pinned a cape of white fabric around her shoulders, one that sent a clear message.
“Pray for children. No more shootings,” her cape said in gray and green script.
A first-grade dual language teacher at Albuquerque’s East San Jose Elementary School, Girón said she wore the cape in the hope it might inspire others in the crowd of visitors to reflect on mass shootings, particularly school shootings, and act — whether that means securing their own guns or teaching their children about love and healthy coping skills.
“Children need to be safe in school. I have all these back-up plans in case we have something happen in the classroom,” she said. “A teacher shouldn’t have to feel that way — feel like they have to have all these plans to keep their children safe.”
The cape was also a fabric memorial for victims of gun violence.
“It’s all about … reminding people what can happen — and what has happened, because too many of these mass shootings have been forgotten,” Girón said. “And we know we’re not done.”
Crossing over
A fishing lure, a cigar, a red toy car, playing cards and poker chips were some of the mementos that covered a multicolored cross Shelly LeBlanc carried during her walk. Each object represents a different person who has died or is in need of prayers.
LeBlanc has made and carried a new cross for all but one year she’s made the pilgrimage, some 14 or 15 times, she said. She’s left every one she’s made in the church at the end of her walk.
This year’s cross carried extra weight.
Her fiancée, Ron Jaramillo, died just three weeks ago. LeBlanc met him a decade ago, and they started dating about five years ago.
“He was a great guy,” she said. “The last time I walked was 2019, and Ron walked with me. We walked 18 miles that year.”
LeBlanc, who lives in Albuquerque, also walks for her 36-year-old son who she said is severely disabled and has dealt with health issues all his life.
“We didn’t think he was going to make it last year,” she said. “He was in the hospital for four months, and he just always seems to manage to survive. There’s a lot of crosses with his name at that church.”
LeBlanc used to bring the holy dirt from the santuario back to her father in Louisiana and he would mix it with holy water and rub it on his sore knees to relieve the aching. She hopes this year’s walk will help her and those she prays for through their own pain.
“You just have to believe,” she said.
‘I gotta do it’
Estevan José Maestas doesn’t want to let his disability get in the way of living.
The 33-year-old from Las Vegas, N.M., was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy and was using a wheelchair by the time he was in third grade.
While he said there were periods of his life where he let his weight get out of hand, he’s made more of a commitment to be active in recent years.
Two years ago, he and his cousin, Brian Crider, completed the Sandia Crest half marathon together, with Maestas using a special push wheelchair with levers that let him propel himself forward.
Crider took part in his first Chimayó pilgrimage last year after moving to Santa Fe. This year, he asked Maestas to take the journey with him.
“When my cousin invited me, there was no question. I was like, ‘I gotta do it,’ ” said Maestas, a hip-hop artist who is working to release his first album this summer.
The pair were about six miles into their 15-mile trip to reach the sanctuary when Maestas determined the pilgrimage is an experience he’s glad he’s brought into his life.
“I’ve never been [to Chimayó] before,” he said. “It’s pretty bad on me. I should’ve been there sooner.”
The Silva family
At 92, Alicia B. Silva has children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Many of them surrounded her wheelchair on the Santuario de Chimayó’s back lawn as they basked in the day’s sunshine and listened to a nearby creek flow. Members of the Silva family have made pilgrimages to the santuario nearly every year for a quarter century.
This year’s crew of Silvas ranged from age 8 to Alicia’s 92, all of them connected in a web of cousins, aunts and uncles, grandkids, parents and in-laws. Many make the journey north from Las Cruces to join in on the celebration.
The tradition began 25 years ago, said Tracy Silva, Alicia’s daughter-in-law. A friend invited the family on the trek back then, when they pushed their daughter Kiani Silva — who’s now 26 — to the santuario in a stroller.
“It’s a promise that we do every year for the family — just for good health and family members that have passed,” said Jacob Silva, Alicia’s son.
When asked how she felt surrounded by family, Alicia unclasped her hands, exhaled and smiled. The gesture had just one possible interpretation: contentment.
Offering smiles for miles
When Annie Scovel drives by, onlookers’ cellphones come out and smiles spread across their faces.
Scovel doesn’t sit behind the wheel of a fancy lowrider like some locals. No, she turns heads in what she calls her “CarOosh.”
For the past several years, the Pojoaque resident has transformed her 1997 Toyota RAV4 into an eye-catching float for the major holidays and drives it around her community.
Each year is a different design that she buys hundreds of dollars worth of materials to create. The former volunteer assistant fire chief with the Pojoaque Fire Department spends multiple weeks shut away in her “She Shed” listening to the radio as she lets her creativity take over.
On Friday, her CarOosh featured a huge Easter basket on its roof with oversized Easter eggs and a bunny inside. Across the grill of the car was a strand of roses with Easter eggs hidden within. More ribbons, butterflies, flowers, bunnies and carrots were fastened all over.
Scovel drove the pilgrimage route Friday passing out Easter eggs and peppermints to children and waving to delighted walkers.
“The main thing is giving them a smile,” Scovel said. “I’ve walked [the pilgrimage route], and by the end, you can hardly keep going. If you get that one little extra smile or extra little push, it helps.”