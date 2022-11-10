The family of a child rape victim is suing the city and the Santa Fe Police Department over the loss of a sexual assault examination kit during a time in recent years when the agency wrangled with an evidence room in disarray.
The complaint, filed Tuesday in the 1st Judicial District Court, says the girl — who was 4 at the time of the crime in 2018 — suffered repeated sexual abuse from a close family member who “gruesomely violated her.”
The man accused of raping the child, Enrique Palomino-Loya, initially was charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact. He accepted a deal with prosecutors in September in which he pleaded guilty to lesser charges — three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and enticement of a child.
The deal was struck because the evidence was missing, which came to light in 2020.
The young girl informed her mother and doctor of the alleged abuse in 2018, according to the complaint, and had a “highly invasive” sexual assault exam performed at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The head-to-toe procedure was conducted “based on the knowledge that the evidence collected would be submitted to a lab for testing and used to seek the conviction of her relative.”
Palomino-Loya fled the state after the allegations; he was caught in Arizona in 2020 and extradited to New Mexico. However, police then announced the victim’s sexual assault examination kit was lost.
Santa Fe police and Mayor Alan Webber blamed retired Detective Paul Ytuarte for the loss of the evidence, accusing him of failing to turn in the kit. Ytuarte says, however, he filed the evidence properly and is being used as a scapegoat for the department’s negligence.
“The loss by retired Detective Paul Ytuarte of a rape kit involving an innocent 4-year-old girl is completely unacceptable,” Webber said in an email sent by a spokeswoman at the time. “My heart goes out to her and her mom, who did everything right in this case.”
Ytuarte said in an interview this week the city blamed him for the error to avoid bad press rather than figure out what happened.
“They sling mud my way, a retired detective who can’t defend himself,” he said.
According to online court records, Palomino-Loya, who would have faced up to 99 years in prison if convicted on his initial charges, was ordered to pay $395 under the plea deal and was not sentenced to any jail time.
“Despite that SFPD had evidence in its possession of this extremely serious and abhorrent crime, it did not test any of the swabs taken from [the alleged victim’s] rape evidence kit, which was apparently placed into storage and ignored,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit accuses the city and police of discriminating against women and girls by prioritizing crimes involving and victimizing men and cites a 2016 state audit that found New Mexico “held the shameful title” of having the most untested rape kits per capita of any U.S. state.
The complaint also accuses the city of revictimizing the child.
“The collection of [the victim’s] SAE kit amounts to sexual battery orchestrated by the City and carried out through the hands of healthcare professionals,” the complaint says.
Deputy Chief Ben Valdez sent a statement Wednesday, in conjunction with the city, detailing his department’s changes to evidence-handling procedures since 2020.
He declined to speak directly about the lawsuit.
“The City does not comment on threatened or pending litigation and does not have further comment related to this litigation,” Valdez wrote.
Ytuarte said the case still haunts him.
“It has not gone away. It’s affected my sleep. It’s caused me to be depressed, to be stressed,” he said. “It affects me to this day, and it’s going to affect me for the rest of my life.”
The former detective said he followed proper procedures when turning in the girl’s kit and worked tirelessly to get justice for the victim, hunting Palomino-Loya from Santa Fe to Rio Arriba County.
After 22 years of service in law enforcement, Ytuarte said, he chose to retire in August 2019 for family reasons. He thought justice would be served after Palomino-Loya was arrested in Arizona and said he celebrated after the District Attorney’s Office called to let him know the man was in custody.
Leaving the case unfinished is a regret he still carries.
“I tried my best to get her justice. I thought I had,” Ytuarte said while fighting back tears. “I trusted the Santa Fe police and I trusted the DA’s Office to get her that justice after I left. … I didn’t feel good leaving that case where it was.”
Ytuarte said the way in which evidence was handled at the Santa Fe Police Department had changed before he submitted the child’s sexual assault kit.
Previously, he said, detectives would enter items into evidence and continue with their cases. If a piece of evidence needed to be tested, it was the detective’s responsibility to take it out of the evidence locker and transport it to the state crime lab. A detective would pick up the evidence when the crime lab was finished testing.
The process was changed when a new sergeant came in, Ytuarte said.
“He changed it to all officers; you enter evidence into the [evidence room], and that’s it. You’re done. [They’ll] take care of the rest,” Ytuarte said.
After the kit went missing, he said, several people who had praised him during his retirement luncheon — including then-Chief Andrew Padilla — turned him into a scapegoat for the department’s negligence.
But Ytuarte seemed most affected by Valdez’s criticisms.
“He badmouthed me more than Chief Padilla, and he knows what kind of cop I am. He knows what kind of detective I am. I helped that guy grow, and he had the audacity to say the things he said about me,” Ytuarte said. “Ben Valdez, his words were … ‘It’s not personal; it’s just business.’ ”
Valdez did not mention Ytuarte’s name in his statement.
The department has made significant improvements with handling evidence, he wrote, which began with an independent audit by Northwest Consulting Services in 2019.
The department followed recommendations in line with the International Association of Evidence and Property and is continuing to work toward accreditation for its evidence room and procedures, he wrote. He added all sexual assault kits are now taken directly to the state Department of Public Safety’s crime lab and are immediately entered into a secured vault in the department’s evidence room after they are collected from the lab.
“We continue working together with our partners to achieve justice for victims of sexual assault,” Valdez wrote. “Monthly inspections of the evidence room are conducted to ensure compliance with established protocols.”
Ytuarte said the department had a series of long-standing problems with the evidence room during his time there, but untested and misplaced rape kits resulted from negligence rather than gender discrimination, as the lawsuit contends.
“I never saw discrimination where they treated men better than women in cases, as far as victims go,” Ytuarte said. “It’s all just negligence and egos over there.”
The former detective said he is happy the victim and her family are suing the city and police department over the lost evidence.
“They’re guilty of this guy walking, and I hope this family gets a big payout,” he said. “I hope they get … at least that.
“And that little girl, I hope she doesn’t remember any of this when she gets older.”