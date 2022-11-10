The family of a child rape victim is suing the city and the Santa Fe Police Department over the loss of a sexual assault examination kit during a time in recent years when the agency wrangled with an evidence room in disarray.

The complaint, filed Tuesday in the 1st Judicial District Court, says the girl — who was 4 at the time of the crime in 2018 — suffered repeated sexual abuse from a close family member who “gruesomely violated her.”

The man accused of raping the child, Enrique Palomino-Loya, initially was charged with five first-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration and one count of criminal sexual contact. He accepted a deal with prosecutors in September in which he pleaded guilty to lesser charges — three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and enticement of a child.

