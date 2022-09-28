New Mexico's child welfare agency faces a "workforce crisis" with dire consequences, its top official told state lawmakers Wednesday.

Barbara Vigil, Cabinet secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department, told the Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee a high turnover rate and case overloads for front-line workers in tough jobs have contributed to one of the nation's highest rates of what's known as "repeat child maltreatment" — or recurring instances of child abuse and neglect.

The Legislative Finance Committee singled out CYFD in a report last week that raised questions about whether state agencies' quarterly performance goals were set too low. The report noted CYFD has met many targets consistently but performs poorly when it comes to reducing repeat maltreatment — one of its primary goals.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

