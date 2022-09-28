New Mexico's child welfare agency faces a "workforce crisis" with dire consequences, its top official told state lawmakers Wednesday.
Barbara Vigil, Cabinet secretary of the Children, Youth and Families Department, told the Legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee a high turnover rate and case overloads for front-line workers in tough jobs have contributed to one of the nation's highest rates of what's known as "repeat child maltreatment" — or recurring instances of child abuse and neglect.
The Legislative Finance Committee singled out CYFD in a report last week that raised questions about whether state agencies' quarterly performance goals were set too low. The report noted CYFD has met many targets consistently but performs poorly when it comes to reducing repeat maltreatment — one of its primary goals.
The state's rate of repeated reports of child abuse ranks among the nation's worst, the report said.
Eric Chenier, an analyst for the Legislative Finance Committee, presented new reports to the justice panel Wednesday showing New Mexico's rate of repeat maltreatment declined by three percentage points between fiscal years 2018 and 2022 but remains far higher than the national average. While 14 percent of New Mexico children who experienced a substantiated report of abuse or neglect in fiscal year 2022 suffered another such incident within a year, the data shows, the rate nationwide was 8 percent.
Like Vigil, he cited heavy caseloads for the state's child welfare workers as a key factor.
Improving the department's performance will come with costs, including pay boosts and hiring incentives that are already in the works.
One of Chenier's reports says CYFD has set a goal of no more than 12 active cases per worker in investigations by 2023, which would require 64 more full-time employees.
The reports acknowledge a need for increased state investments in child welfare. Among the recommendations for improving CYFD's performance are prevention program expansions; development of what are known as "differential response" initiatives, which help low-risk families access a range of needed aid and services; and a workforce plan to address hard-to-staff positions.
The department should bring its workforce plan to the Legislature with a corresponding budget request, one report says.
"CYFD has made progress in increasing spending on prevention, growing expenditures on preventive services from about $900 thousand in FY17 to $10.3 million in FY22," the report says. "Yet, much more money is invested in maintaining children in foster care than is invested in prevention or intervention. In FY22, New Mexico spent $38.3 million on foster care services compared with $10.4 million on prevention and close to $684 thousand on differential response specifically."
The new Legislative Finance Committee reports come two months after the release of an independent CYFD review ordered by Vigil when she stepped into office last year. The review found high staff turnover, heavy workloads and employee fear were hindering the 30-year-old agency's ability to do its job.
The review followed a series of violent child deaths in 2021.
"Child deaths are the toughest part of the job," Vigil said Wednesday.
Vigil, a former state Supreme Court justice, said the July review has led to enhanced training for workers, a new critical incident review team to look into "everything including child deaths," and adoption of new caseload goals. The department also is expanding the time it spends investigating cases that involve allegations of abuse and neglect.
Additionally, she said, the department plans to boost salaries and offer pay incentives to keep workers in an industry that often sees annual turnover of 20 percent to 40 percent because of emotional, physical and mental stress.
Vigil said she aims to see a success rate of "100 percent, knowing that things outside our control — human behavior that we cannot control — will keep us from reaching that 100 percent, regardless of the robust and comprehensive system that we build."
One of the reports included quotes from CYFD workers, some of whom said staff members were overwhelmed by the amount of work they faced and felt there was not enough time or resources to be successful.
Rep. Gail Chasey, D-Albuquerque, said she has sympathy for child welfare workers and the emotionally taxing duties they carry out. She added CYFD must find a way to not only hire more people at a higher salary but also ensure those already in the trenches get equitable raises to keep them in place.
"People need to be rewarded for their competence," she said.