An Albuquerque man accused of trying to solicit sex online from someone he thought was an underage girl was hospitalized Thursday, just hours after appearing virtually from the Santa Fe County jail for a judicial proceeding. 

Joseph Vukosovich, 51, was arrested Tuesday after, authorities said, he drove to the Coronado Condominiums on Cerrillos Road to meet with a 12-year-old girl for sex. 

Santa Fe County officials were tight-lipped Friday on what caused Vukosovich's hospitalization.  