It was his first day of school and J.J. Vasquez wanted to look his best.

The 3-year-old looked both like a scholar and an athlete ready for a day’s activities at the new early childhood day care center housed in the Joseph Montoya state building. He sported natty white sneakers, a purple-and-black T-shirt and short pants, and had his hair freshly groomed and parted.

The name “Vasquez” was imprinted on the back of his T-shirt, too.

