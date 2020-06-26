New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Judith Nakamura has postponed her retirement.
Instead of leaving the court Aug. 1, as she had announced recently, she'll remain on the court until "later this year," according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
“While representatives from the Public Employees Retirement Association (PERA) and I worked closely together before I announced my retirement, new information I received from PERA yesterday requires that my retirement be postponed,” Nakamura said in a statement Friday.
“This is certainly not what I planned or expected, but I will use this additional time to continue to make the best legal decisions possible and advance the administration of justice for the benefit of all New Mexicans,” she said.
Nakamura did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment Friday.
A spokeswoman for the Administrative Office of the Courts said she didn't know much about the circumstances surrounding Nakamura's decision but that the justice would remain on the bench to receive "the full benefit of her retirement."
New Mexico judges can be elected or appointed. If they're appointed to fill a vacancy, they must run in the next general election to retain their post.
Nakamura said earlier this month that she wanted to retire before November's general election so that whoever was appointed to fill her seat would only have to spend a few months campaigning for office instead of having to campaign for more than a year.
The court will elect a new chief justice July 15.
The chief justice presides over Supreme Court hearings and conferences, and has administrative authority over personnel, budgetary matters and general operations of all state courts.
Nakamura, a Republican, was appointed in 2015 by former Gov. Susana Martinez to replace Justice Richard Bosson and later was elected to finish out his eight-year term, which would have ended Dec. 31.
