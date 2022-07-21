TAOS — A dispute between a multinational corporation and the state’s highest water authority over millions of dollars worth of water rights is at a stalemate.

Caught in the middle are several Taos County communities whose future water security is now less certain.

After it closed the Questa molybdenum mine in 2014, Chevron began implementing an environmental remediation and mine site reclamation plan that will consume water but won’t require the full 3,360 acre-feet worth of water rights the mine’s previous owner, Molycorp, accumulated over nearly a century of mining at the site.

