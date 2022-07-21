TAOS — A dispute between a multinational corporation and the state’s highest water authority over millions of dollars worth of water rights is at a stalemate.
Caught in the middle are several Taos County communities whose future water security is now less certain.
After it closed the Questa molybdenum mine in 2014, Chevron began implementing an environmental remediation and mine site reclamation plan that will consume water but won’t require the full 3,360 acre-feet worth of water rights the mine’s previous owner, Molycorp, accumulated over nearly a century of mining at the site.
Chevron prepared to divest itself of its surplus land and water rights, including deed restrictions to keep the water in the Questa area and a pledge to donate a permanent water right to Questa that would entitle the village to 120 acre-feet of water annually.
Ramona Martinez, district manager for the Office of the State Engineer’s Water Rights District 6, said the market value of the permanent water rights is upward of $15,000 per acre-foot, making the 1,433 acre-feet of disputed water rights worth at least $21.5 million.
Chevron’s deed restrictions also included a discounted price of $3,000 per acre-foot to make the water more affordable for local farmers and ranchers, said Christian Isely, Questa-based public affairs adviser for Chevron, who pegged the minimum market price for water rights in Taos County at $16,000 per acre-foot.
“The total value of the
1,433 acre-feet is $4,299,000 at the discounted price, versus $22,928,000 at market price,” Isely said, equalling an
“81 percent discount of $18,629,000 in support of Questa’s economic development.”
In addition to the proposed donation to Questa, the company has been working out a deal with nine mutual domestic water consumer associations in Taos County to sell them a total of
133 acre-feet worth of water rights, which the associations need to supply their current and future memberships and comply with the 2013 Abeyta Water Settlement.
But because Chevron hadn’t used almost half of its considerable Taos County water rights for years, largely because the mine was no longer operational, the state told the company in February those unused rights were no longer valid and couldn’t be transferred.
“Chevron’s fighting us on this. It’s almost as if they don’t feel they have to obey New Mexico state law,” Martinez said, noting New Mexico’s use-it-or-lose-it water law, which holds that if a water right isn’t used for the permitted “beneficial use” for a period of four years, “the water so unused shall revert to the public and be subject to further appropriation.”
Chevron says the non-use of the water rights was due to circumstances beyond their control and argues that legal precedents demonstrate the mine’s water rights aren’t automatically forfeited and may be transferred.
Martinez disagrees.
“Beneficial use is the basis of water rights administration in New Mexico, and beneficial use is the measure and the limit of the right to use the water,” she said. “They did not use that water.”
Martinez said she’s particularly concerned about the nine domestic water associations, which Chevron offered to sell a mix of what the state now considers valid and invalid water rights.
“These mutual domestics were party to the Abeyta Settlement, and the [New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission] has encumbered the money to pay for those water rights,” Martinez said.
Isely said in a statement the company wants to honor its commitments to the communities surrounding the mine site but doesn’t yet know how much water it will need to fulfill its cleanup obligations.
“We will not have an estimate of our water rights requirements until the design work for the final tailings cover and rock pile projects are completed and approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, New Mexico Environment Department, and the New Mexico Mining and Minerals Department,” Isely said, estimating it “could be 3-7 years into the future for both projects.”
Martinez said she asked Chevron to provide her with its complete water portfolio, along with its water use projections but hasn’t received it.
“It’s really difficult to understand the big picture,” she said.
Chevron, meanwhile, has an alternative plan to supply water to neighboring communities on a temporary basis without selling any of its proven up water rights. Isely said in the statement it is exploring an option of leasing water to the village and the water associations for $1 a year.
Martinez said “temporary leases” don’t help the stakeholders caught in the middle of the dispute.
“They don’t need temporary leases; they need permanent transfers, not only for their future use but for the Abeyta Settlement,” she said.
An expanded version of this story first appeared in The Taos News, a sister publication of The Santa Fe New Mexican.