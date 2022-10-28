The FBI is investigating a "suspicious envelope" with an undisclosed chemical substance inside delivered Wednesday to the Santa Fe offices of Conservation Voters New Mexico.

Initial testing of the substance indicated it "contained ingredients of a potent toxin used in terrorist attacks," the environmental organization said Friday in a news release.

"Thankfully, [the substance] was found to be inert in the form present in the envelope. No CVNM staff were harmed in the incident," the news release states.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.

Popular in the Community