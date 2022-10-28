The FBI is investigating a "suspicious envelope" with an undisclosed chemical substance inside delivered Wednesday to the Santa Fe offices of Conservation Voters New Mexico.
Initial testing of the substance indicated it "contained ingredients of a potent toxin used in terrorist attacks," the environmental organization said Friday in a news release.
"Thankfully, [the substance] was found to be inert in the form present in the envelope. No CVNM staff were harmed in the incident," the news release states.
FBI spokesman Frank Fischer said the agency is releasing few details about the envelope amid an ongoing investigation.
"We can definitely say ... an undisclosed substance was in the envelope," he said. "It was tested, determined not to be harmful. But still, that doesn't alleviate the threat, so we are investigating this, and we're asking anybody with information to call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI."
Fischer said the agency has identified the substance, "but we're not putting it out there right now in order not to jeopardize the investigation."
The letter also contained anti-Semitic symbols and campaign material attacking Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat whose father is Jewish, as well as threatening language directed at Small, the Democratic Party of New Mexico and the environmental organization, according to the news release.
"This was an appalling and hateful attack," U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich tweeted Friday. "There should be no room in policy debates for threatening the health and safety of others. Not in New Mexico. Not in our democracy."
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.