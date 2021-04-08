Alex Grimaldo and Bryan Araiza celebrate Grimaldo’s 21st birthday with a picnic at Swan Park on Wednesday. As more people become fully vaccinated and restrictions ease, many are hopeful celebrations with loved ones can return in 2021.
spotlight
photo feature
Cheers to being 21 in '21
- Photo by Luis Sánchez Saturno The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Police: One man dead, one injured in shooting at South Capitol train station
- New neighborhood brewing south of Santa Fe
- Santa Fe man, 24, identified as train station shooting victim
- Former Santa Fe hotel shows new model for affordable housing
- Eldorado Hotel sues designers, builders of rooftop swimming pool
- Legal cannabis advocate celebrates win in New Mexico
- Two killed in Taos County crash
- Postal carriers’ later start could slow mail delivery in Santa Fe
- Police make arrest in South Capitol train station shooting
- New Mexico sees seven more COVID-19 deaths, including Santa Fe County woman
Images
Videos
Commented
- Anti-mask group protests at Santa Fe Railyard, Plaza (133)
- Vigil Coppler announces bid for Santa Fe mayor (85)
- Santa Fe seniors wonder how vaccines are distributed (47)
- Santa Fe takes battle over green house to court (44)
- Santa Fe archbishop reaffirms support for LGBTQ community after Vatican letter (43)
- Officials: Gun in supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier (37)
- Santa Fe mayor says ad aims to 'inflame division' (36)
- New Mexico’s new color-coded map puts Santa Fe County in green (35)
- New Mexico GOP leaders express ‘strong disappointment’ in Holy Week special session (34)
- What a rally: Inside Stansbury's improbable victory (31)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.