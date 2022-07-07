Brent Lambert initially stood alone, an ordinary guy on a busy corner calling attention to a plot to overthrow American democracy.
Lambert arrived at Valley Drive and Bishops Lodge Road in Santa Fe with several U.S. flags and signs criticizing retired law professor John Eastman, who lives in the neighborhood. Eastman advanced the notion that then-President Donald Trump could remain in power even after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.
Eastman prepared a memo outlining “the nonsensical theory that the vice president could decide the outcome of the election,” U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said during a recent congressional committee hearing. The panel is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by Trump’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Lambert, 52, said Eastman’s presence in Santa Fe motivated him to speak on public streets.
“Once I saw that Eastman lived here, it hit close to home. Usually we see these developments from a distance,” Lambert said Thursday.
A minute later, Lambert picked up a sign that read, “Prison not pardon for Eastman.” Motorists responded by honking their horns and flashing signs of their own — thumbs-up most of the time, a middle finger on rare occasions.
Other people have joined Lambert since his first demonstration July 1. Now it’s almost a daily group ritual from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“I’ve been looking for a way to demonstrate against the sedition I’ve seen by Trump. I wanted to show my support for democracy,” said Dave Wheelock, who makes a crosstown drive from the south side to stand with Lambert.
Stephen Maras was another man who noticed Lambert on the corner and decided to help him. Maras breaks away from his antique store for the demonstrations.
“We plan to continue giving exposure to Eastman’s attempts at a coup,” Maras said.
Eastman didn’t respond to a message seeking comment, but he has outspoken supporters of his own.
One is Gary O’Brien, 71, who lives near the intersection where the demonstrators gather.
Santa Fe police have charged O’Brien with petty misdemeanor assault for exiting his car, advancing close to Lambert and threatening to beat up the demonstrator. O’Brien did not respond to a message seeking comment.
Onlookers identified O’Brien through his personalized New Mexico license plate.
By Lambert’s count, O’Brien engaged him four times, including three in one day. Lambert used his watch to record O’Brien on the occasion when O’Brien got out of his car, hands balled into fists.
Before the demonstrations began, someone used red paint to splash graffiti on a bridge in Eastman’s neighborhood. Whoever tagged the bridge labeled Eastman a traitor and even listed his home address.
City government crews repainted the bridge. But not before Lambert says he was confronted by a worker in a city truck.
The yet-unidentified worker was accusatory and long-winded. “He stayed for over 13 minutes,” Lambert said. “He asked me, ‘Are you the one fighting Mr. Eastman? Are you the one doing the graffiti?’ ”
A city employee with no role or expertise in investigations decided to interrogate a peaceful demonstrator. The worker had no evidence, only an affinity for Trump.
Lambert told his inquisitor he didn’t deface the bridge. But the city employee used the graffiti as an opening to prattle, on city time no less.
“He said the election was stolen,” Lambert said. “We ended up in a political argument.”
I witnessed an older woman riding by on her bicycle accuse Lambert of being the graffiti vandal.
“Who’s going to pay to repaint our bridge?” she began, her tone shrill.
The answer was already apparent to the unidentified bicyclist. Taxpayers covered the cost of graffiti removal. Her mission was less about the the public expense of crime than denouncing a demonstrator critical of Trump and Eastman.
She pedaled away, insisting it was quite a coincidence that the demonstrators’ signs criticized Eastman and so did the graffiti vandal.
Lambert has a long history of standing for democracy in public forums. For instance, in 2004 he wrote a letter to then-U.S. Rep. Heather Wilson, R-Albuquerque, about the Iraq War, abuses at Abu Ghraib prison and the idea that Congress should not be a collection of bobble-heads for the president. Wilson wrote back, thanking Lambert for his letter regarding Social Security and Medicare.
Lambert retorted with public criticisms about the competence of the congresswoman and her staff.
He’s the kind of involved citizen everyone claims to admire.
That is until a city worker proves to be more interested in making political speeches than removing graffiti. Or a pugilistic senior citizen spots demonstrators. Or an angry bicyclist claims those same demonstrators are vandals.