031822_StateCheer_01rgb.jpg

The Taos Tigers varsity cheerleading team reacts Friday afternoon after hearing they won first place in Class 4A at the State Cheer Championship in The Pit. Saturday’s competition will feature dance and drill teams. See story on Page B-1.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

The Taos Tigers Varsity Cheerleading teams reacts Friday afternoon after the announcement that they won first place in 4A at the State Cheer Championship in The Pit.

