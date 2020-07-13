Working out at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center when it reopens Monday could be a workout unto itself.
Patrons will be required to make a reservation and pass a screening test before they're allowed to exercise from now on — or at least until the threat of COVID-19 tapers off.
The reservation-only requirement and screening are among new protocols the city's Parks and Recreation Department is implementing to help keep patrons and staff safe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as infections continue to rise.
"While the experience will feel different, we are committed to assuring that everyone is coming into a safe and sanitized space," John Muñoz, the city's Parks and Recreation director, said in a statement Monday. "By following our guidelines we believe we can all stay safe and healthy.”
Workout sessions will be limited to an hour. At the end of each session, the building will be "cleared completely and sanitized [for 30 minutes] for the next set of patrons," the city said in a news release. Sessions will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. The facility will be closed on Sundays.
Only certain portions of the facility will be available for public use under what the city called phase one of the reopening. Areas include the natatorium, weight room, track, mezzanine and gym.
Each area will operate at reduced capacity. The city said 24 spaces will be available at the pool, 25 in the fitness area and eight in the gym each hour.
Patrons must wear masks or face coverings at all times, including while exercising. Masks also must be worn in the pool area except while swimming.
The city plans to screen patrons upon entry. The screening includes a temperature check and a series of questions, including whether patrons have exhibited signs of the disease, such as shortness of breath, in the past 14 days. Patrons also will be required to sign a waiver and a code of conduct as a condition of entry, the city said.
"At the entrance and throughout the facility you will be required to maintain 6-feet distance," the city said. "Floors will be marked, machines will be taped off and equipment will be spaced accordingly and staff will be monitoring and enforcing this rule."
In the fitness area, which includes the weight room, track, mezzanine and functional training room, no more than 10 people will be allowed in any one portion of the space. The city is asking patrons to wipe down equipment before and after each use.
The city said it will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to clean and disinfect the building.
"The GCCC has invested in extra hand sanitizing stations, disinfecting wipes and cleaning products, and they are readily available for member use throughout the facility," the city said. "Each department director in our facility has created new cleaning guidelines for their staff. These plans include detailed checklists and schedules."
Water fountains will be taped off. The locker rooms and showers also will be off limits, prompting the city to advise patrons to arrive wearing the proper swim or workout attire.
The city will start accepting reservations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Reservations will be accepted only by phone and must be made at least 24 hours in advance. To book a spot, call 955-4065 or 955-4066.
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.