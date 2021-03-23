Chaves County sheriff's deputies shot and killed a man from the tiny community of Midway on Sunday after he resisted their attempt to serve arrest warrants, New Mexico State Police said in a news release.
Sergio Gutierrez Chairez, 31, had barricaded himself in a parked semi-truck at his home on Shadow Road in Midway, and one of the deputies fired at least one shot, said state police, who are investigating the shooting.
Chairez died at the scene.
State police did not release the names of the deputies involved.
