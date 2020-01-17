A longtime governing board member of a local charter school has announced his candidacy for the Santa Fe County Commission’s District 5 seat, which is being vacated by Ed Moreno.
Commission hopeful Floyd Trujillo said in a phone interview he’s hoping to bring his 18 years on the Turquoise Trail Charter School Governance Council to good use at the county.
“The governance piece of the charter school is something what I’ve worked hard at,” Trujillo said. “It’s allowed me to understand how public financing works.”
Moreno, a former journalist who won a race for the seat in 2016, said he is not seeking reelection this year, and called his time on the board a privilege.
“I am looking forward to retiring with my wife to travel and pursue other types of involvement in the community,” he said in an email, adding that he looks forward to finishing out his work on the commission.
District 5 stretches from south of the Cerrillos Road and Second Street intersection to just north of the village of Cerrillos, encompassing Eldorado and parts of N.M. 14.
Trujillo, 47, hasn’t held political office but has worked in information technology in the public and private sector for more than 20 years.
He’s the IT director for the New Mexico Finance Authority, a position he’s held for more than five years.
Trujillo was born and raised in Santa Fe. He has served on the Turquoise Trail governing board since 1997, with a two-year break from 2006-08. Trujillo said he would like to learn about possible sustainability and renewable energy projects for Santa Fe County.
A major focus, he added, would be involving the county in education partnerships.
“For the first part, I’d like to learn and listen,” Trujillo said.
“Afterwards, I’d see what we can do to leverage partnerships — bring the district, city, state, charter schools and everyone together and see what we can do.”
