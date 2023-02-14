Vehicular homicide charges were refiled this week against a woman accused in a June 2020 crash on U.S. 84 north of Española that killed 29-year-old Felisha Barela and 23-year-old Justice Gutierrez-Cruz.

Cory Christine Johnson faces two counts of vehicular homicide. She is accused of driving under the influence of multiple prescription drugs, according to a document filed Monday in the First Judicial District Court in Santa Fe.

A criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court after the incident says a witness told deputies responding to the crash Johnson was southbound on U.S. 84 when her vehicle suddenly veered into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision.