Santa Fe police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man accused of robbing Rowley Farmhouse Ales, a local brewery and restaurant, at gunpoint.
Joshua Gomez, 31, is charged with one count of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault after reportedly forcing the assistant manager to hand over money from a restaurant safe as employees were closing down the eatery Aug. 1.
Police were able to identify Gomez through surveillance footage and clothing he was wearing that matched the description given to them by his brother, from whom Gomez often borrows clothes.
Gomez also faces charges in connection with another armed robbery at Namaste Eyebrows that occurred just two days later.
Court records show Gomez was arrested Thursday by a Rio Rancho police officer and booked into the Sandoval County jail.
