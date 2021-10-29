TAOS — A Taos County man accused of lighting his clothes on fire and jumping across rooftops of the Taos plaza Monday has been charged in connection with the incident.
Damon Tuskruskye, 27, was charged with arson and criminal damage to property, both fourth-degree felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges accusing him of indecent exposure, assault on an officer and resisting arrest, as well as petty misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and concealing his identity.
New Mexico State Police had reported Tuskruskye missing from the Taos County "Earthship Compound" last week before sending out an update reporting he had been found safe.
The Taos Police Department, Taos Fire Department and Taos County Emergency Services responded to the plaza around 5:30 p.m. Monday after witnesses said Tuskruskye had burned his clothes and was holding a stick he had ignited on top of At Home In Taos, a shop in the southeastern corner of the square. Burn marks could be seen on the top of the building.
Police said he then jumped across a rooftop before he appeared to fall and injure his ankle. According to a motion for pre-trial detention filed this week in the 8th Judicial District Court, Tuskruskye was charged with assault upon a peace officer after he was accused of trying to bite an officer.
