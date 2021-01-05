City officials said they hope a Santa Fe Magistrate judge will reconsider her decision to dismiss misdemeanor charges against a man involved in an alleged altercation with police on the day the Plaza obelisk was toppled.
Magistrate Donita Sena dismissed the charges against Sean Sunderland, 25, last week, citing lack of prosecution after a Santa Fe police officer failed to appear for a hearing in the case.
Sena wrote in her order the charges against Sunderland were dismissed "with prejudice," meaning they can't be refiled.
But Deputy Chief Ben Valdez wrote in an email Tuesday the notice of the hearing "was never sent to SFPD," adding a court manager said Sena has been advised on the issue and "is taking the matter into consideration."
Magistrate Court officials could not be reached for comment on the police department's assertion the court did not send the police officer in the case notice of the hearing.
Sunderland was among the first of six defendants charged in relation to the Indigenous Day toppling of the monument. His two misdemeanor charges were related to an incident with police that is alleged to have taken place before protesters pulled the stone obelisk down.
"He's gotten lumped in with people accused with felony damage to property but he was in handcuffs before any of that even happened and wasn't a party to it," Sunderland's defense attorney Kitren Fischer said Tuesday. "He was lawfully exercising his right to peaceful assembly and free speech when we got arrested and we were prepared to raise those defenses in court."
According to a police report, Sunderland leaped on the back of a police officer who was attempting to arrest another protester during a melee that occurred as city workers tried to board up the obelisk. Police later decided to leave the Plaza and protesters attached ropes and chains to the stone structure and pulled it down.
Sunderland was "grabbed" by another officer, according to the report and arrested on charges of criminal trespass and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
The case was being prosecuted by Santa Fe Police Officer Jesse Campbell, according to court records.
Fischer said Campbell had been prosecuting the case but missed a deadline to file a witness list and failed to appear at a Dec. 28 hearing on her motion to exclude witness testimony. That prompted Fischer to ask the court to dismiss the case, a request Sena granted.
But in his email, Valdez wrote a court manager told the department it appeared that a notice for the hearing was not sent "and thus the Officer was not at fault for failing to attend the hearing."
After Valdez's statement was released, Fischer responded.
"Even if the prosecutor did not receive notice of the motions hearing, the failure to meet deadlines and failure to respond to motions amounts to a lack of prosecution," Fischer wrote. "The Court's dismissal was entirely proper."
Do we need another reason for a change in leadership at SFPD? Let's remember they missed court filing deadlines only a couple months ago. And before that that they were suppressing complaints. Oh, and there was that time we found out the chief had thousands of $ in damage to his cruiser that he didn't document but we paid for. Oh and don't forget the pending lawsuit regarding silencing a whistelblower. Oh, geez, and the felony evidence they lost!
Not sure if would toss in this incident along with what occurred in Portland. Apples and oranges to me. Very disappointed with our legal system again. Now this little vandal will be roaming our streets looking for the next thing to vandalize. They should at least put this person on the bus and send him back home.
The 72-year old shopkeeper was not a "little vandle". Neither were the women that were involved. This is not a good example to punk kids that we want to stay out of trouble. Disappointed in the cop that was a no show.
This is going to support the narrative that the Powers that Be in Santa Fe want these people to walk.
What a Joke, and somehow we expected some type of prosecution for this crime. welcome to Santa Portland.
