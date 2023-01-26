012523_ApodacaCourt02rgb.jpg

Robert Apodaca walks into Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer’s courtroom on Wednesday in First Judicial District Court. Apodaca was set to take a plea deal but Sommer rejected it after she determined Apodaca did not have adequate time to speak with his lawyer in person.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed criminal charges this week against two of four Santo Niño Regional Catholic School employees — including Principal Robin Chavez — who had been accused of failing to report child abuse after a 2021 incident involving a former school health aide who has since been accused of molesting four children.

The First Judicial District Attorney's Office charged four people, including Chavez, school employee Maida Esquibel, Archdiocese of Santa Fe Superintendent Susan Murphy and Annette Klimka, the archdiocese’s victim assistance and safe environment coordinator, with failure to report an incident involving school employee Robert Apodaca.

Apodaca, 32, is accused of molesting four children and teenagers while working at Santo Niño and Gonzales Community School from 2018 to 2021.

