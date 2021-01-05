City officials are trying to determine if they can petition a Santa Fe Magistrate judge to reconsider dismissing the charges against a man charged in connection with the October toppling of the Plaza obelisk.
A city spokesman said a city police officer failed to appear for a hearing last week in the case and Magistrate Donita Sena dismissed the criminal charges against Sean Sunderland, 25, citing lack of prosecution.
Sena wrote in her order the charges against Sunderland were dismissed "with prejudice," meaning they can't be refiled.
Sunderland was among the first of six defendants charged in relation to the Indigenous Day toppling of the monument. His two misdemeanor charges were related to an alleged altercation with police that took place before protesters pulled the stone obelisk down.
"He's gotten lumped in with people accused with felony damage to property but he was in handcuffs before any of that even happened and wasn't a party to it," Sunderland's defense attorney Kitren Fischer said Tuesday. "He was lawfully exercising his right to peaceful assembly and free speech when we got arrested and we were prepared to raise those defenses in court."
According to a police report in the case, Sunderland leaped on the back of a police officer who was attempting to arrest another protester during a melee that occurred as city workers tried to board up the obelisk. Police later decided to leave the Plaza and before protesters attached ropes and chains to the stone structure and collectively pulled it down.
Sunderland was "grabbed" by another officer, according to the report and arrested on charges of criminal trespass and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
The case was being prosecuted by Santa Fe Police Officer Jesse Campbell, according to court records.
Fischer said Campbell had been prosecuting the case but missed a deadline to file a witness list and failed to appear at a Dec. 28 hearing on her motion to exclude witness testimony. That prompted Fischer to ask the court to dismiss the case, a request Sena granted.
“The officer has advised that he was not served with the Notice of Motion hearing, so he did not know that it was happening and that he needed to attend, city spokesman Dave Herndon wrote in an email Tuesday.
